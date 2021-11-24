Granger Reis Expands Search Staff

November 24, 2021 – U.K.-based executive search firm Granger Reis has appointed Jamie Page as a new managing partner and Esmeé Vermolen as head of technology and innovation. “We’re re-writing the rule book as we enter an exciting next chapter in our growth,” said Richard Milsom, founder and CEO. “This evolution will allow us to champion authenticity by telling the inconvenient truths the industry needs to hear. Jamie and Esmeé’s experience combined with this new technology will allow us to do just this as we plan to shake up a complacent executive search industry that will better serve clients, candidates and the world at large.”

The appointments follow Granger Reis’ rapid growth which has seen the company build its team by 40 percent over the past 12 months and increase revenues by 80 percent during that time. Mr. Page’s appointment is expected to further Granger Reis’ mission to create and drive full-scale disruption to the traditional executive search model, using technology to address the lack of diversity and inclusion in executive placements and sustainable accountability within leadership teams.

Mr. Page was previously managing partner, European industrial team for Heidrick & Struggles He has a thorough understanding of the real estate and construction sector with experience in leadership, development, and innovation, having previously led the firm’s Amsterdam innovation hub.

Ms. Vermolen will expand Granger Reis’ current business intelligence team led by Chloe Bush, who now steps into the role of partner and head of business improvement. Ms. Bush will focus on building a simplified operating system that leverages Granger Reis’ own internal data to drive business improvement and radically increase the company’s customer experience which stands at a net promoter score (NPS) of +62, 25 points higher than the international benchmark.

Ms. Vermolen will be in charge of the development of Granger Reis’ proprietary predictive analytics tools which will mitigate the risk of failed placements and stress test existing leadership teams against future market shifts. She will also lead the company’s partnership program, opening the company’s client base to third party HR and people technology businesses. Previously an associate at Heidrick & Struggles, Ms. Vermolen is in position to fully understand industry issues, such as a lack of D&I and the increasing need to decarbonize in light of net zero commitments and develop the tools Granger Reis requires to help overcome them.

High Potential Candidates

“At Granger Reis I want to help the industry deliver high potential candidates that are truly passionate about making the changes required at executive level to impact D&I and sustainability across businesses quicker than ever before,” said Mr. Page. “The real estate and industrial sectors require leaders that view these subjects as a priority and not a bi-product of success to make the changes the sector desperately needs in light of net zero commitments.”

“Granger Reis is in an extremely fortunate position; as it continues to grow, it has the ability to be agile and reactive to the executive search, as well as the real estate and infrastructure sector’s issues,” said Ms. Vermolen. “We will develop the technology that allows us to identify and progress disenfranchised talent which will allow us to open up new, diverse pools of talent and create the energy and passion required at executive level to make lasting change.”

Established in 2008, Granger Reis is an executive search consultancy within the real estate, infrastructure and industrial (mining and metals, industrial equipment and manufacturing) industries across the globe. Mr. Milsom has over 25 years’ experience in infrastructure, industrial and real estate markets. He is a specialist in executive search and works with some of the business’ most prominent clients in delivering search, assessment and intelligence services across the globe.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media