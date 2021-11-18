Frederickson Partners Places Chief People Officer at Mitratech 

November 18, 2021 – With the coronavirus crisis continuing to disrupt the world economy, chief people officers are stepping up at businesses across the country, playing a vital role in helping organizations navigate what is looking to be an even greater challenge than the Great Recession. Executive recruiters across the business landscape report that searches for these C-suite executives will only continue to rise as the workplace transitions. Global HR search firm Frederickson Partners has placed Rene Barreda as chief people officer of Mitratech, a provider of legal, compliance and HR software.

Mr. Barreda brings over 25 years of human resources leadership experience to Mitratech. He was most recently chief people and legal officer at Corel Corp., where he led both people and legal practices globally. Prior to Corel, Mr. Barreda held HR C-level roles at companies including Marlin Equity Partners, Forcepoint and ResMed. His earlier HR roles included executive director of global HR at Dell, regional vice president of HR at BMC Software and HR advisor at Mobil Oil, among others.

As CPO, Mr. Barreda will be responsible for building and leading the people function within the organization. He will help develop and implement people programs and strategy for talent acquisition, performance management, compensation, change management and culture. Reporting to the company’s CEO, Mike Williams, Mr. Barreda will also act as a culture steward, building upon Mitratech’s strong culture and establishing team synergies that allow the company to maintain its action-oriented values.

Mitratech is a global technology partner for corporate legal, risk and compliance, and HR professionals seeking to maximize productivity, control expense and mitigate risk by deepening operational alignment, increasing visibility and spurring collaboration across their organization. Mitratech’s investments in leading-edge technology support its accelerated growth strategy and allows the company to continue to solve the evolving needs of its customers.

Veteran HR Consultants

Founded in 1995, Frederickson Partners has completed over 2,500 HR executive searches and HR consulting engagements, according to the firm, maintaining relationships with more than 10,000 rising and established HR executives worldwide. Specializing in the placement of chief human resources officers/ chief people officers and their teams for high-growth employers, the firm also provides HR strategy, consulting and thought leadership.

Based in Menlo Park, CA, the search firm is deeply rooted in the technology sector, with experience in biotech, clean energy, cloud and data storage, E-commerce, fintech, gaming, hardware, IoT, media, semiconductors and telecommunications.

CEO and founder Valerie Frederickson has helped hundreds of companies during the past 20-plus years build and improve their human resources organizations. HR executives and C-level executives often seek her confidential guidance and counsel when reorganizing their HR functions. Ms. Frederickson has conducted confidential, replacement and upgrade searches of HR executives, and placed heads of HR at companies such as C3 IoT, GE, Genentech, Mozilla, Qualtrics and hundreds more.

“Each board member, CEO and chief people officer has a unique vision and different requirements,” Ms. Frederickson said. “If you ask the same questions and look for the same pivot points with 20 clients, you can construct 20 unique sets of specifications, desires and cultural fits. There’s no better feeling than determining what HR solutions clients need and what kind of HR or people and culture executive will be the best for them now and in the long term.”

Chief People Officer Recruiting

Executive search firms have been stepping up their efforts to assist companies across the nation to find new chief people officers. Here are a look at few recent searches from the Hunt Scanlon Media archives:

San Diego, CA-headquartered executive search firm Bespoke Partners recently placed Kerry Unflat as chief people officer of Zipari , a modern consumer experience solution. Alex Bossetta led the assignment. “In this moment of continued growth and expansion, it’s more important than ever that we ensure our employees have what they need to succeed, inside and outside the office,” said Mark Nathan, CEO of Zipari. “With over 20 years of human resources and talent management experience – much of it with a fast-growing software company – Kerry is the perfect person for the job. We’re delighted to welcome her to the team.”

Diversified Search Group | Koya Partners has been retained by the Museum of Science in Boston to lead its search for a chief people officer . Spearheading the assignment are managing director Beth Schaefer and senior search associate Josyanne Roche. “At this critical time in its history, the Museum of Science is seeking a dynamic, mission-driven leader to serve as the next chief people officer,” said Koya Partners. “The CPO comes to the Museum of Science at an exciting time under new leadership and a renewed commitment to the great opportunity for impact that institutions like the Museum of Science can have in their community and in the world.”

WGNinHR Consulting was recently retained by venture-backed Arena to fills its chief people officer role . Reporting to the CEO, the chief people officer will play a critical partnership role in the company’s growth stages and beyond. The successful candidate will be able to quickly link the business strategy to a newly developed people strategy. She or he will lead major initiatives while ensuring that the company values remain as touchstones that continuously reinforce the desired culture.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media