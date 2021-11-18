Jobless Claims Remain Idle as Recovery Looms

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to a new pandemic low 268,000 last week, another sign that the job market is recovering from last year’s sharp coronavirus downturn. Let’s take a closer look as Edward Fanshawe of H.I. Executive Consulting shares his views on the current state of the private equity sector and the increasingly important role recruiters are playing to serve their talent needs.

November 18, 2021 – The Labor Department reported that 268,000 Americans have filed new claims for state unemployment benefits, a decrease of 1,000. This is the lowest level for initial claims since March 14, 2020 when it was 256,000. The previous week’s level was revised up by 2,000 from 267,000 to 269,000. The four-week moving average was 272,750, a decrease of 5,750 from the previous week’s revised average. This is the lowest level for this average since March 14, 2020 when it was 225,500. The previous week’s average was revised up by 500 from 278,000 to 278,500.

Still, economists say the labor market has a long way to go before reaching normalcy after national reads on employment over the last three months have mostly failed to impress them. “Overall, the labor market is on a gradual path of improvement. However, shortages — evident in the high level of job openings, which continue to outpace the number of unemployed individuals, — are preventing a stronger recovery,” wrote Rubeela Farooqi, chief economist for High Frequency Economics, in a note.

“Our expectation remains that as the cushion from savings continues to diminish, and assuming the virus does not disrupt activity once again, supply constraints will ease,” Ms. Farooqi added. “That will not only provide a boost to job growth but will also help lift participation and take pressure off wages.”

During the week, 41 states reported 791,060 continued weekly claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits and 43 states reported 272,974 continued claims for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits. The highest insured unemployment rates were in District of Columbia (3.5), Puerto Rico (3.5), California (3.0), Alaska (2.5), Hawaii (2.5), Illinois (2.5), New Jersey (2.4), Nevada (2.2), the Virgin Islands (2.2), and Oregon (1.9). The largest increases in initial claims were in Kentucky (+6,716), Ohio (+3,846), Tennessee (+2,411), Illinois (+1,893), and Michigan (+1,564), while the largest decreases were in California (-4,222), District of Columbia (-1,794), and Louisiana (-1,028).

A Look at the Private Equity Sector

Edward Fanshawe is a partner at H.I. Executive Consulting (HIEC), a global executive search firm focused on hiring board, CEO and senior-level executives. Based out of London, he focuses on delivering value for private equity clients across the global ecosystem. Mr. Fanshawe is responsible for providing access to trusted networks, advising on and hiring transformational chair, board, and other C-suite leaders across industries. He has experience of advising, hiring, and restructuring boards; placing chairs, CEO, CFO, COO, CCO, and CMO executives in large cap and high growth private equity-backed businesses in addition to publicly listed corporates.

Mr. Fanshawe recently sat down with Hunt Scanlon Media to discuss the private equity sector and how it has moved forward during these challenging times.

With the private equity sector booming, what is the current climate for recruiting executives in this sector?

Executive search in private equity is very dynamic, even when markets are somewhat stagnant, with demand for new talent and advisory skills to support the transition of businesses through the different phases of the deal cycle. Private equity is a vibrant and creative sector where we discuss the application of tech and digital numerous times a day, but it’s the talent that is the real enabler of success – be it finding, buying, or exiting a business or making it bigger and more beautiful in between. With the increase in deal flow in the second half of 2020, there has been an associated acceleration of executive hiring across virtually all sectors at the chair, CEO and wider C-suite level, as well as operational teams, in portfolio businesses.

What trends are driving this?

Good question. This reflects a number of wider ongoing trends, including: the sheer scale of transaction volumes; an increasingly clinical and insightful focus on value creation through people – to shift culture and deliver growth – where perhaps neither the tech nor the competition in private equity allowed or required it previously; a drive to diversity & inclusion, governance, ESG and impact and other considerations previously the concern of publicly listed organizations; new uses for executive support, highlighted by increasing requests for advisory panels to guide deal flow and transformation (this is especially obvious with digital, data and SaaS models becoming so relevant in almost all businesses and sectors); and increasing willingness to swap executives at different stages of a deal cycle.

Anything else?

To a more measured extent, this acceleration has been reflected in the way funds have hired and also with the proliferation of new funds or the expansion of existing funds to new areas such as growth or venture. Finally, it’s worth noting that professional services hiring is at an unprecedented scale globally too, so there is clearly an expectation that economic activity will continue at pace.

“Executive search in private equity is very dynamic, even when markets are somewhat stagnant, with demand for new talent and advisory skills to support the transition of businesses through the different phases of the deal cycle.”

Discuss the broader impact of what happened in 2020.

The initial shudder that resonated through the global system was shocking – the time to take stock of business health, investment strategy and to recast plans and actions based on an unknown time and extent of disruption stopped us in our tracks for a number of weeks. Corporate clients also put nearly all non-critical hiring on hold and, for a while, the outlook was pretty grim. The first response was towards inaction where the businesses were going well, or to find transformation and turnaround executives in case of challenge – especially in non-digital retail and hospitality or leisure where the impact was hardest and, in some cases, devastating.

And then what happened?

After this initial shock, some investors continued to display a cautious approach and it took a number of months for them to wait out the storm, but a good deal doubled down on digitizing their businesses, conserving cash and exploring new, leaner operating models. In quite a number of cases they also accelerated into new areas, ‘never waste a good crisis’ became a mantra in several global funds. Ending the year with unprecedented volumes, it feels that 2020 acted to prove resilience and built confidence. It drove the acceptance and acceleration of new business models and the adoption of an array of innovative new technologies, operating models and ways of communication which are now paying significant dividends with new customers, transformation and product development and a much more flexible organizational structure.

Fast forward to now.

Debt remains cheap and, while specific sector valuations have sky-rocketed, others have plunged, creating buying opportunities. There is also a host of new ‘angles’ that can be brought to bear on established businesses such as digitization or new routes to market. On a more pragmatic level, funds who have been holding successful assets are realizing significant returns with demand outstripping supply – we will have to see how buyers do with assets being acquired at up to 40x multiples.

Explain how executive search firms can become tighter partners with private equity and venture capital firms looking to build management teams.

This is a great question. Coming from an investment background and having built my own businesses prior to executive search, I had to think hard about how to compete globally with the “The Establishment.” To me, the answer is that we don’t just hire people, the model has changed. Talent sits at the heart of finding, diligencing and exiting deals, of commercial transactions, of growth, innovation and transformation, and of achieving sustainable, scalable and genuinely impactful global businesses. When thought of like this, it’s clear that while executive search is at the heart of what we do, it’s the proactive, intelligent market connectivity that delivers real value. To add further context, from a traditional executive search perspective, first class headhunters are able to advise investors and portfolio leadership – to bring trusted experience and global perspectives, to bring an independent, impartial and holistic view. Often it’s not just about one position but the jigsaw of leadership roles. They can work to provide incredible, considered choice of candidates and they can act to increase speed and reduce the risks associated with hiring consistently over time. Executive search is fully intertwined with private equity when it is done well, of course when it is done badly, it’s just a process! What makes the difference is fostering a genuine ‘insider’ working partnership with the right market connectors as early, as consistently and as openly as possible. The key bit, which is also the difficult bit, is finding a partner who understands that and can act in a like-minded way.

Related: Major Paradigm Shifts Coming Out of the Coronavirus Crisis

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media