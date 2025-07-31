EMA Partners Makes Leadership Changes Across India and Singapore

July 31, 2025 – EMA Partners, a global partnership of executive search professionals, has announced leadership changes across its consumer, pharma & life sciences, retail & professional services sectors across India and Singapore. “Each of our colleagues have spent considerable time in the industry and bring with them an in-depth understanding of key markets and clients and continue to grow the EMA Partners footprint and client presence,” said K Sudarshan, regional chair, Asia Pacific and managing director, EMA Partners India Limited. “These leadership changes reflect our aggressive growth plans in India and reaffirms our positioning and solid presence as one of the top executive search firms in the market. EMA Partners has been inducting senior executives from the industry and continues to add value to its clients across sectors.”

Rohini Seth, partner who joined the firm last year will now helm and lead the consumer practice across India and Singapore. Having served companies including PepsiCo & Diageo in senior leadership roles across India and Europe, she brings on board a wealth of experience in the sector.

Shweta Sachdev, who joined the firm as a client partner from Korn Ferry, will now take over and lead the pharma, healthcare & life sciences practice from Rohini Seth. Ms. Shweta comes on board with more than 20 years of experience in the executive search space and most of them serving clients in the pharma & healthcare sector.

Utpal Das, client partner, who earlier served consumer markets will now focus on the retail & services sector, while Shreya Jain who joined the firm last year from KPMG India will now focus on growing the firm’s professional services and private equity practice.

S Subburaj, senior partner takes over as the group CHRO and head of corporate center for EMA Partners India. He will play a key role in the identification and onboarding of senior resources to the platform apart from leading initiatives across employee engagement and HR automation.

The firm had earlier added Aditi Acharya, who joined from Korn Ferry as client partner to lead the technology and GCC practice.

“As India’s first publicly listed executive search firm, our platform continues to attract top quality talent and clients,” said Mr. Sudarshan.

In March, EMA Partners India Limited became the first global executive search firm to publicly list its shares in India. The firm has listed on the NSE Emerge exchange. The public issue received solid investor interest and was oversubscribed by 200+ times. EMA Partners India Limited is a member firm of London-based EMA Partners International Limited. Before the issue, the company constituted a strong independent board of directors, including Arun Dasmahapatra, a retired partner from Heidrick & Struggles; Rajat Jain, an ex-managing director of Walt Disney India; and Archana Hingorani of venture capital fund Siana Capital.

Marquee institutional investors including Whiteoak Capital and Negen Undiscovered Value Fund were among the others who participated in the anchor round ahead of the issue. The Mumbai-headquartered company with subsidiaries in Singapore and Dubai intends to use the proceeds for augmenting its leadership team across markets. The funds will also be used for acquisitions.

“The trust and collaboration of our global colleagues have been instrumental in this journey, and we are grateful for their continued support,” he said. “As we celebrate this milestone, I want to thank everyone who has been part of this journey, including our teams in India, Dubai and Singapore, our stellar board, our colleagues, our families, our merchant bankers, NSE and our investors. With an ambitious strategy and a strong team, we are excited about the future and look forward to creating long-term value for all our stakeholders.”

Since 1988, EMA Partners has partnered with multinational corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations across a variety of industry sectors and functional areas. It has more than 40 offices on six continents, and the firm continues to expand globally.

