2025 Hiring & Compensation at Mid-Year: What’s Evolving and What Remains the Same

The hiring environment in 2025 is shifting—and fast. What began as a year defined by transformation, flexibility, and evolving candidate expectations has accelerated into something far more complex. In response, Ascentria Search Partners has released its Mid-Year Update, offering a concise, data-backed snapshot of what’s changing, what’s holding steady, and how employers can adapt with purpose in the months ahead.

July 30, 2025 – What a difference six months makes. When Ascentria Search Partners released its 2025 Compensation & Hiring Guide in January, they focused on the long arc of transformation, shifting candidate expectations, the rise of hybrid models, and the push toward skills-based hiring. “But halfway through the year, one thing is clear: the market is moving faster than most companies can track,” the search firm said.

To help you stay ahead, Ascentria has released its Mid-Year Update—a condensed, insight-rich look at what’s actually happening across the hiring landscape right now. Whether you’re recalibrating your comp strategy, rethinking your work model, or trying to hold onto your sales VP for dear life, this guide helps you navigate the second half of the year with clarity and confidence.

Large companies are leaning into in-office mandates, citing productivity gains, according to the Ascentria report. Meanwhile, nearly 40 percent of mid-market firms are seeing better results from hybrid teams. The takeaway? “There’s no one-size-fits-all model—but companies that cling to rigid policies risk losing top talent,” the study said.

Four Trends Reshaping Work Models in 2025

1. Outcome-Based Flexibility. Top-performing companies are focused on results—not where or when the work gets done.

2. Recruiting & Retaining Top Talent. Flexibility remains a key factor for candidates. Leaders in sales, marketing, and finance expect hybrid or remote structures when assessing long-term fit.

3. Culture Without Cubicles. Remote-first doesn’t mean culture-second. Companies embracing hybrid work are investing in manager training, employee engagement, and effective onboarding.

4. The Hybrid Approach. There’s no single blueprint. The best models balance structure (e.g., in-office anchor days, team-based flexibility), accountability, and autonomy. Successful companies take the time to design purposeful presence.

“The companies seeing the strongest results are those that listen to their people, align expectations with outcomes, and adapt in real-time,” the Ascentria report said. “Being pro-office isn’t wrong. Being rigid is.”

What’s New

Companies are shifting focus from aggressive hiring to retaining high performers, according to the Ascentria report. “Strategies like internal mobility, professional development, and wellness programs are now essential for workforce stability,” it said. “Investing in current staff not only reduces turnover—it builds loyalty and strengthens organizational resilience.”

Related: Retaining Your Employees During Challenging Times

Across industries, Ascentria found that annual reviews are giving way to monthly or quarterly career conversations. “These ongoing touchpoints drive engagement, foster development, and deliver better results,” the study said. “Continuous feedback leads to stronger retention, higher morale, and greater alignment across teams.”

Top Practices for Retaining Senior Talent

The past few years have shifted the landscape of work in many ways. Many people were forced into remote work as both employees and employers had to adjust very quickly to new workplace environments. For some, they saw the incredible benefits and opportunities that it brought, including no commute time, more work/life integration like breakfast or lunch with family, or being able to get to those after school activities more readily, according to a recent report from StevenDouglas’ Beth Weir. “Even just living at a slower pace and being more mindful of sleep and exercise was an unexpected but arguably necessary benefit for some,” she said. “Person-to-person connection and collaboration was missing and created some real challenges within teams. This dynamic was the case for not only me, but many of the people I represent.”

Ascentria also noted that more companies are rolling out unlimited PTO as a retention perk—but success depends on clear guardrails. “Without structure and cultural reinforcement, these policies can backfire,” the search firm said. “Adoption is rising, but usage still hinges on company norms and leadership example.”

Private Equity Holding Periods Are Stretching

In 2025, private equity holding periods are stretching from the typical three to four years to five to seven years, driven by concerns over inflation, tariff uncertainty, and higher capital costs, the Ascentria report explained. “This extended timeline is reshaping talent strategies across portfolio companies,” the study said. “Leadership teams built for rapid transformation often aren’t the right fit for long-haul execution. As a result, many sponsors are reassessing their leadership bench mid-cycle—upgrading or supplementing key roles to navigate evolving priorities, support long-term growth, and prepare for future exits.”

Here’s what Ascentria is seeing:

Retention Challenges. High expectations and intense workloads are contributing to burnout. Smart firms are investing in leadership development, coaching, and mental wellness as proactive strategies to retain their talent.

High expectations and intense workloads are contributing to burnout. Smart firms are investing in leadership development, coaching, and mental wellness as proactive strategies to retain their talent. Multi-Disciplined Expectations . Whether functions like IT, HR, and finance are centralized or decentralized, firms prioritize executives who can work cross-functionally and lead through complexity.

. Whether functions like IT, HR, and finance are centralized or decentralized, firms prioritize executives who can work cross-functionally and lead through complexity. Compensation: Equity is Standard. Competitive PE hiring now includes equity packages for VP- and even Director-level roles—not just the C-suite.

Competitive PE hiring now includes equity packages for VP- and even Director-level roles—not just the C-suite. Operational Strength is Non-Negotiable. Portfolio companies need leaders with hands-on experience in finance, supply chain, and digital infrastructure—not just visionaries, but builders.

Expanding Horizons

“Navigating the U.S. market successfully requires speed, transparency, and effective talent strategies that are localized to each region,” the Ascentria said. “As more global companies expand into the U.S., they’re often surprised by four things.”

1. Salary and Commission Structures. U.S. comp packages are aggressive, especially in sales.

2. Benefits Expectations. Employer-sponsored healthcare, 401(k)s, and PTO aren’t optional.

Related: How to Attract, Build, Retain & Engage Your Workforce Today

3. Speed to Hire. Top candidates expect offers within 6 weeks—or they move on.

4. Niche Recruiting Competition. Especially for sales and finance roles within specialized industries.

Retention Starts With Experience

“The most cost-effective hire is the one you don’t need to make,” the Ascentria report said. “Proactive retention begins with how people experience your workplace— day in and day out.” The report offers these four essential strategies.

1. Foster Genuine Engagement. Career conversations, manager coaching, and wellness check-ins build trust and surface red flags early.

2. Innovate Your Learning & Development (L&D). Use VR, gamification, and microlearning to upskill quickly— especially for Gen Z talent seeking fast, interactive growth.

3. Customize By Generation. One-size-fits-all doesn’t work anymore. Tailor your approach to meet each generation’s motivations and communication styles.

4. Build Internal Mobility Maps. Outline clear, cross-functional career paths to keep top performers engaged—and off the market.

Hiring Smarter With Data & Digital Tools

“Today’s hiring environment demands agility and insight,” Ascentria said. “The most successful companies combine smart data with high-touch strategy.” The report offers four ways stay ahead:

1. Leverage Talent Analytics. Use workforce data to identify skill gaps, predict turnover risk, and inform hiring plans.

2. Modernize Virtual Onboarding. Create structured 30-60-90 day plans, equip new hires with the right tools, and prioritize early manager check-ins. Onboarding isn’t a one-time event—it’s a ramp to retention.

3. Engage Passive Candidates Intentionally. Build warm pipelines with tailored outreach, not templated pitches. Your employer brand should show up in every message you send.

4. Balance Tech With Human Touch. Use AI for sourcing and screening—but don’t automate away the candidate experience. The best hires still want to talk to a real person.

Download the 2025 Mid-Year Compensation Guide

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief and Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media