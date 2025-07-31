SPMB Recruits CEO for AbsenceSoft

July 31, 2025 – Bianca Moreno and Rosalie Lovy of SPMB Executive Search have assisted in the recruitment of Jess Keeney as the new CEO of AbsenceSoft in Golden, CO. “We’re thrilled to partner with AbsenceSoft once again following our placement of CFO Keith McLamb earlier this year,” SPMB said in a LinkedIn post. “Cheers to the entire team and Luminate Capital on this exciting new chapter of growth. With nearly two decades of experience leading product and technology teams, Jess has a proven track record of modernizing platforms, scaling innovation, and delivering customer-centric solutions that drive impact. She reflects the growing demand for product-oriented, PLG-fluent CEOs — a trend we’ve been closely tracking at SPMB.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jess Keeney as AbsenceSoft’s next CEO,” said Hollie Haynes, founder and managing partner at Luminate Capital Partners. “Jess has a proven track record of scaling enterprise technology products and a passion for innovation, qualities that will help advance AbsenceSoft toward its broader vision of transforming the leave experience and optimizing employee productivity.”

With nearly two decades of experience driving product innovation and scale across multiple industries, Ms. Keeney joins the company poised to accelerate growth and deepen customer impact. Most recently, she served as chief product and technology officer at Duck Creek Technologies, a global provider of intelligent solutions for the insurance industry. Under her leadership, the company modernized and scaled its product portfolio, strengthened cloud-native capabilities, and delivered innovations that enhanced competitive position and drove adoption of agentic technology. Prior to that, Ms. Keeney held senior leadership roles at ZoomInfo and UKG, where she led high-performing product and engineering teams focused on delivering multi-channel solutions and elevating the customer experience.

“Leading AbsenceSoft at such a dynamic moment is an incredible opportunity,” said Ms. Keeney. “The entire world of work is moving toward greater flexibility, personalization, and inclusion, driven by employee expectations and enabled by technology. I’m excited to build on AbsenceSoft’s momentum and collaborate with customers and the community to enhance engagement by fostering trust, boosting productivity, and improving retention with a commitment to employee well-being. We will help organizations proactively adapt to these trends and address challenges like compliance and cultural change so they can be best positioned to attract and retain top talent in an increasingly competitive landscape.”

AbsenceSoft is a provider of leave and accommodations management SaaS solutions. They deliver scalable, easy-to-use, and configurable software to easily and efficiently manage 200+ statutory policies like FMLA, ADA, and PWFA. Built by leave professionals, for leave professionals, AbsenceSoft is trusted by employers across industries, Third Party Administrators (TPAs), and Professional Employee Organizations (PEOs) to manage over six million lives.

Luminate Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on making control investments in application software. The firm focuses on middle-market enterprise software and software-enabled services, particularly vertical SaaS, back‑office platforms, marketing automation, e‑commerce, analytics, compliance, and supply chain solutions.

Serving Venture Capital and PE-Backed Game-Changers

For over 40 years, SPMB Executive Search has worked alongside its clients to build executive teams that ensure venture capital and private equity-backed game-changers achieve scale, and position multi-billion-dollar public companies to unlock innovation. Specializing in technology and innovation, SPMB recruits upper management and board members to growth-oriented companies in tech, consumer, and sustainability industries. SPMB has also placed dozens of senior executives at the portfolio companies of leading private equity firm partners including Blackstone, KKR, and TPG.

Ms. Moreno is a partner at SPMB and a founder of the firm’s New York-based office with a focus on identifying senior talent up and down the eastern seaboard as well as across North America’s emerging tech hubs. She partners exclusively with market-changing growth equity and private equity-backed software and technology-enabled services companies to place C-level and EVP/SVP-level executives cross-functionally across North America. Ms. Moreno and her team have recruited CEOs and all functional areas reporting to the CEO.

Ms. Lovy brings executive search expertise to her role as a director within SPMB’s GTM and investment practices. She began her career placing senior leaders across hedge funds, private equity, and venture capital before joining SPMB in 2022. Ms. Lovy leads searches for C-suite and senior leadership roles. In addition to her search work, she plays an active leadership role in SPMB’s diversity, equity, and inclusion committee.

