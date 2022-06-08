Chartwell Partners Fills Senior Post for CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

June 8, 2022 – What makes a not-for-profit organization great? Its mission, of course, as well as dedicated staff, volunteers, board members, and its stakeholders. But what may be most important is exceptional leadership – especially in such a politically-supercharged climate supported by a challenging economic environment. To that end, executive search firm Chartwell Partners has placed Luis Moctezuma as vice president, internal audit and general auditor for CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield. Mike DeSantis and Deborah Rocha, leaders of Chartwell Partners’ healthcare IT practice, led the assignment.

Mr. Moctezuma has over 15 years of experience providing insight and guidance on risk management, internal controls and operational effectiveness to Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies in the healthcare and PBM industries. During his career he has participated in and led various transformational initiatives for internal audit shops in different stages of maturity that have improved the quality and effectiveness of the department. Previously, Mr. Moctezuma served as SVP of internal audit at Magellan Health. In this role, he was responsible for leading the internal audit function, which provides insight on effectiveness of internal controls and risk management through a variety of financial, operational, and IT audits. His responsibilities also included oversight of the company’s fraud, waste, and abuse program through the SIU function and facilitation of the enterprise risk management program.

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield is a health insurance provider serving 3.5 million individuals and groups in Maryland and the Washington metropolitan area. The history of CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield can be traced back to 1934, when Group Hospitalization Inc. was formed by a hospital association in Washington, D.C.

Veteran Search Consultants

Chartwell Partners is an executive search firm focused on identifying and recruiting senior executives and board members for clients in four specific industries: Biopharmaceuticals, healthcare services, financial services, and real estate..

Mr. DeSantis has over 30 years of executive search experience with expertise in recruiting C-suite executives to the healthcare services space. Based in Philadelphia, his national practice focuses on serving clients in health insurance, healthcare technology, and technology-enabled service providers. His clients range from healthcare payers to publicly traded and privately held commercial service providers and private equity firms that have an investment focus in the healthcare services and technology sectors.

Ms. Rocha is a senior associate with the firm’s Philadelphia office, working remotely from Austin, TX. She has over 20 years of executive search experience across several functions and industries. She has deep experience recruiting senior C-level executives for technology, tech-enabled services, and management consulting companies. Ms. Rocha specializes in the intersection of healthcare and technology. Clients include both payer and provider focused organizations ranging from privately held start-ups and fast-growth companies up to multi-billion-dollar corporations.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media