Coulter Partners Opens Office in Milan

May 17, 2022 – Life sciences recruiting specialist Coulter Partners has opened a new office in Milan. The firm also named Francesca Lazzarin as executive director and Giuliana Milioto as research associate. They will work across Europe with a particular focus on the Italian market, alongside recently appointed Yasemin Holland, senior research associate. “These new colleagues will particularly enrich the firm’s offering to companies growing from Italian headquarters and those expanding into Italy,” Coulter Partners said.

“Italy has generated some of the most successful and prominent leaders of the sectors we serve. It is also attracting significant investment and generating stellar global businesses,” said the search firm’s founder and CEO Bianca Coulter. “For two decades we have enjoyed building teams in Italy and partnering with Italian executives all over the world. We have helped large-, mid- and small-cap companies, and a wide range of investors who are fueling success. We look forward to continuing to serve our clients with a strengthened local team supported by our existing global engine room and deep expertise.”

Italy is seeing major growth in businesses underpinned by cutting edge science and technology, thanks to a history of world-class research and innovation, academic centers and hospitals of international renown, and a growing financing and leadership ecosystem, says Coulter Partners. Examples of recent successes include significant breakthrough progress in cell and gene therapies, rare and genetic diseases.

Coulter Partners has been working in the region since 2006 and has a strong track record placing senior executives in Italy, as well as global hiring for Italian headquartered organizations, from early stage privately owned biotech businesses to large-cap public and family owned. Past assignments in the area include senior key decision-makers across a variety of functions, from board and C-suite to SVP/VP and senior director level, across multiple disease and technology areas.

Ms. Lazzarin has a track record in supporting clients with a wide range of functions from commercial operations to R&D, spanning multiple therapeutic areas. She joins Coulter Partners after nearly nine years at Korn Ferry, most recently as client partner and sector leader R&D, pharma and biotech EMEA. Prior to this, she worked at Ken Clark International and Euromedica. Before moving into executive search, she started her career in the pharmaceutical industry in GSK’s HR department.

“Over the past 18 years it has been a privilege to contribute to the success of the fastest growing life science sector in Europe,” said Ms. Lazzarin. “I have supported this innovation by appointing some of the best leaders in this field, leaders who continue to drive innovation across pharma, biotech, and medtech. With the Coulter Partners global team, I look forward to creating and developing partnerships across Italy, Europe, and the world. This is an exciting opportunity to broaden the scope of both Italian clients and the reach of Coulter Partners.”

Ms. Giuliana also joins the firm from Korn Ferry where she was most recently associate life sciences EMEA, professional search.

Life Sciences Focused Recruiters

Coulter Partners is a board- and senior-level global executive search specialist focused exclusively on life sciences. The firm works closely with those at the cutting edge of innovation in the industry to understand their challenges. With an extensive global network and expertise gained over 25 years in the sector, Coulter Partners have become trusted advisers on leadership in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical technology, diagnostics, health tech, CRO, and services sectors. The firm also works closely with the global investor community, hiring for their own teams as well as building the boards and executive leadership teams of their portfolio companies. Its team of 95 completes over 260 assignments a year working from 14 offices across the U.K., EMEA, the U.S., and APAC.

With the integration of technology into all facets of everyday life, the life sciences and healthcare industry is hardly alone in facing technology-related issues. These take on increased importance when they impact health, disease diagnosis, treatment and, ultimately, human longevity. Having the right leaders in place to sort through these complex challenges, say recruiters serving the sector, is critical — especially those with vision and transformational skills.

Bianca Coulter founded Coulter Partners in 2003 and has 25 years’ experience of board and C-level global search, building the leadership teams of early stage, mid-cap and global multinationals in over 20 countries. Through appointing leadership, Ms. Coulter channels her judgement and expertise to impact patient benefit and assist those at the cutting edge of life science to achieve their goals.

