Coulter Partners Recruits Chief Medical Officer for Memo Therapeutics 

August 3, 2021 – Over the past few months, numerous healthcare organizations have turned to executive search firms to find new chief medical officers. In the era of COVID-19 this is likely to be another burgeoning area for executive search firms. Life sciences search specialist Coulter Partners recently partnered with Memo Therapeutics AG for the recruitment of George Badita as its new chief medical officer.

Dr. Badita is an MD, board certified in infectious diseases, with over 30 years of experience in life sciences in hospital, academic and pharmaceutical industry settings. He has over 20 years of experience in drug development, particularly in anti-infectives, as well as in oncology, immunology and respiratory areas. He held successive clinical development senior positions at various European and U.S. companies and contributed to bring to market several anti-infectives.

“We are very pleased to welcome George to Memo Therapeutics as a key member of the leadership team” said Dr. Karsten Fischer, CEO. “George brings his extensive expertise in translational medicine and clinical drug development as the company is in a pivotal stage of growth and prepares to transition to a clinical-stage organization. I thank the Coulter Partners team for their outstanding professional support in securing George’s appointment.”

Memo Therapeutics AG is an innovator in the field of antibody discovery and immune repertoire analysis. The company’s antibody discovery platform uses robust, simple and fast microfluidic single-cell molecular cloning and screening technologies to enable antibody repertoire mining and antibody discovery at unprecedented speed, efficiency and sensitivity. Memo Therapeutics AG is a private company located in Bio-Technopark Zurich, Switzerland.

Life Sciences Sector Grows

Coulter Partners is a board- and senior-level global executive search specialist focused exclusively on life sciences. The firm works closely with those at the cutting edge of innovation in the industry to understand their challenges. With an extensive global network and expertise gained over 25 years in the sector, Coulter Partners have become trusted advisers on leadership in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical technology, diagnostics, health tech, CRO and services sectors. The firm also works closely with the global investor community, hiring for their own teams as well as building the boards and executive leadership teams of their portfolio companies. Its team of 95 completes over 260 assignments a year working from 14 offices across the U.K., EMEA, the U.S. and APAC.

Coulter Partners Finds Chief Scientific Officer for OxStem

With the integration of technology into all facets of everyday life, the life sciences and healthcare industry is hardly alone in facing technology-related issues. These take on increased importance when they impact health, disease diagnosis, treatment and, ultimately, human longevity. Having the right leaders in place to sort through these complex challenges, say recruiters serving the sector, is critical — especially those with vision and transformational skills.

Bianca Coulter founded Coulter Partners in 2003 and has 25 years’ experience of board and C-level global search, building the leadership teams of early stage, mid cap and global multinationals in over 20 countries. Through appointing the best leadership, Ms. Coulter channels her judgement and considerable expertise to impact patient benefit and assist those at the cutting edge of life science to achieve their goals.

This search follows Coulter Partners recently formed alliance with BioInnovation Institute (BII), the international incubator in Denmark for research-based innovation and entrepreneurship. The firm has been engaged to provide support for BII across three workstreams: providing assessment, coaching and development for the CEOs of start-up businesses in BII’s portfolio under the Creation House program; hiring chairs and board directors to support these businesses; and conducting executive search for their portfolio companies where needed.

“We have a history of two decades working with entrepreneurial leaders and their boards, and it is a real pleasure to be bringing our learning, global perspective and advice to BII, its exciting companies and partners,” said Ms. Coulter.

“Finding experienced biotech executives to work with our start-ups is critical for success,” said Bobby Soni, chief business officer at BioInnovation Institute. “We are pleased to partner with Coulter Partners, a leader in life science executive search, to provide search and leadership development to our start-ups. They bring the needed experience in building early-stage, VC-backed teams to BII start-ups.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media