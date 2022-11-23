Cornerstone International Group Opens Office in Miami

November 23, 2022 – Cornerstone International Group, a global executive search and leadership development firm, has opened a new office in Miami. Cornerstone Miami will be led by managing director, Raul Coz and regional chairman, Diego Cubas. This office will serve as a hub joining the U.S. and Latin American markets, reinforcing Cornerstone’s presence in 12 countries in the Americas.

The new office offers services in executive search, outplacements, coaching, and assessments. “We are so happy to add our new office in Miami to serve the Americas,” said president Larry Shoemaker. “Raul Coz brings experience that will benefit clients throughout the regions.”

“Having worked with three top Dow Jones companies as well as several privately-owned firms, his solid business background will assist Cornerstone in its expansion in the U.S. and Latin American markets,” Cornerstone said.

Mr. Coz is an accomplished leader with a track record of driving superior performance in international commercial operations. He has over 20 years of experience across 25 countries leading marketing and business development platforms in Dow Jones companies like Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola, Johnson & Johnson, and Stiefel Laboratories (now Glaxo SmithKline). His industry background incorporates telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, nutritional, and consumer packaged goods.

Mr. Cubas has 10 years of experience in management consulting services. He has managed several HR consulting projects such as: identification of HIPOs, executive and middle management search, talent acquisition projects, trainee programs, succession planning, coaching, outplacements, leadership assessments, and training development programs. Mr. Cubas works with entrepreneurs, HR professionals, sales and marketing executives, and middle managers that need to develop skills.

Miami, a major center of commerce and finance, boasts a strong international business community. Tourism remains a mainstay. Renowned for its beaches, conventions, festivals and other events, the city annually draws over 38 million visitors, who spend upwards of $17 billion. The Art Deco District in South Beach, in particular, is renowned for its nightclubs, beaches, historical buildings, and shopping.

The Economy of Tomorrow

With Miami mayor Francis X. Suarez and a crowd of investors at the helm, from Founders Fund’s Keith Rabois to Ben Ling of Bling Capital, funding to Miami-based start-ups soared in 2021, with Q4 2021 alone seeing a record $2.2 billion invested into the city’s tech ecosystem.

Cornerstone International Group provides executive search and leadership development services to global roster of clients. Both before (with psychometric assessment) and after (onboarding) its search process, the firm looks to ensure the highest possible chance of success in filling talent needs, the firm said. Cornerstone has 66 experienced member firms in both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Cornerstone International Group Names New Practice Leaders

Cornerstone International Group has named four new leadership appointments in its industrial practice. Walter Baker of Cornerstone Atlanta was recently named global industrial practice leader. Mr. Baker has over 25 years of experience in senior-level recruiting and assessments. He has been conducting senior-level recruiting and assessment assignments throughout the U.S., and globally, for more than 25 years.

Cornerstone recently announced changes in its leadership team: Edwin Yeo of Cornerstone Singapore has been appointed chair of the Asia-Pacific region; Diego Cubas of Cornerstone Lima was appointed chair of the Latin America region (LATAM); and Allan Rae, of Cornerstone Melbourne, will chair the member development committee.

“These appointments significantly strengthen our global network,” said Larry Shoemaker, president of Cornerstone International Group. “Edwin steps into a role previously filled on a temporary basis by Simon Wan, our chairman, and Diego is an ideal choice to continue the successful leadership established by Alejandra. Allan brings a wealth of experience to our member development team with a focus on the southern hemisphere.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media