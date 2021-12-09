Cornerstone International Group Announces Leadership Changes

December 9, 2021 – Cornerstone International Group, a global executive search and leadership development firm, has announced changes in its leadership team. Edwin Yeo of Cornerstone Singapore is appointed chair of the Asia-Pacific region, Diego Cubas of Cornerstone Lima is appointed chair of the Latin America region (LATAM), and Allan Rae, of Cornerstone Melbourne, will chair the member development committee.

“These appointments significantly strengthen our global network,” said Larry Shoemaker, president of Cornerstone International Group. “Edwin steps into a role previously filled on a temporary basis by Simon Wan, our chairman and Diego is an ideal choice to continue the successful leadership established by Alejandra. Allan brings a wealth of experience to our member development team with a focus on the southern hemisphere.”

Mr. Yeo is widely known and respected in Singapore which is a key location in the region. Prior to contributing to the field of Executive Recruitment consultancy from the 1990s, and subsequently founding Rubicon Int’l Talent Exchange (which is now the Singapore office of Cornerstone International Group), Mr. Yeo was the general manager of an infrastructure engineering firm where he initiated, spearheaded and achieved the goal of upgrading the firm’s national certification for large value projects.

Mr. Cubas steps into the role after the untimely passing of Santiago’s Alejandra Aranda earlier this month. He is also a global chair of Cornerstone International Group. As a consultant, he mainly focuses on board, CEO and senior HR and commercial management assignments.

Mr. Rae will be working with Nancy Chu of Cornerstone Hong Kong (Asia-Pacific) and Gary Agnew of Cornerstone Vancouver (North America and EU). Mr. Rae is a director of Rae Consulting Pty Limited which was established in 1992. Rae Consulting, a Melbourne-based firm joined Cornerstone International Group in 2013 and has established the Cornerstone International Group Australia brand under which executive search and leadership consulting services are provided in two locations, Melbourne, and Sydney.

Cornerstone International Group provides executive search and leadership development services to global roster of clients. Both before (with psychometric assessment) and after (onboarding) its search process, the organization ensures the highest possible chance of success in filling talent needs, the firm said. Cornerstone has 66 experienced member firms in both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media