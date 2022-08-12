CIO Partners Seeks Chief Information Officer for Veritas Veterinary Partners

August 12, 2022 – The chief information officer is considered one of the most strategic roles in any organization. Still, recruiting within the function remains challenging, as skilled C-suite IT professionals are among the toughest to find, and move.

CIO Partners was recently selected by Veritas Veterinary Partners as its exclusive partner to lead the search for a CIO. The search firm notes that this position will be preferably located in Eatontown, NJ, but could also be remote/hybrid. Veritas is a national network of leading specialty and emergency veterinary care hospitals. Its hospitals offer board certified specialists in emergency/critical care, neurology/neurosurgery, internal medicine, oncology, cardiology, ophthalmology, dermatology, radioiodine therapy, surgery, rehabilitation, and pain management.

“Veritas is focused on bringing high-quality specialty and emergency veterinary care to communities throughout the country, and our commitment to investing in and supporting veterinarians and their staff is central to this goal,” said Dr. Thomas Scavelli, founder and CEO of Veritas.

Marietta, GA-based CIO Partners is focused on technology leadership searches across all industries and corporate sizes, from start-ups to Fortune 100 organizations. Founded in 2001, the firm specializes in and understand the uniqueness of the top technology roles.

With over 25 years of experience in the technology sector, founder Mike Burgett brings a wealth of hands-on experience to his global clients and to his local community. Prior to founding CIO Partners, he was CIO for a $1 billion private Fortune 500 organization. There, he led technology services from an operational perspective and was able to customize and implement a process-based approach and customer service within a corporate IT organization. Mr. Burgett began his career as a systems engineer with the global technology consulting company Electronic Data Systems (EDS). As a technology consultant within the automotive engineering and manufacturing industry for General Motors, he honed his technical ability and developed his strong sense toward process and project management.

CIO Recruiting

Over the past year, a number of organizations have turned to executive search firms to help them find top flight CIOs. Here are a few of the top assignments tracked by Hunt Scanlon Media:

ON Partners has assisted in the recruitment of Orla Daly as chief information officer of Skillsoft Corp., a Nashua, NH-based provider of corporate digital learning services. Partners Andy Hickman and Bryan Buck led the assignment. Ms. Daly brings 25 years of experience delivering effective IT and building business partnerships with leading organizations such as National Grid, Dell, and ExxonMobil. She joins Skillsoft from National Grid where she served as vice president of IT and digital organizational change management.

BridgeStreet Partners recently recruited Janya Kieffer as the new chief information officer of Austin Industries. Ms. Kieffer was most recently the vice president of information technology at Acme Brick, a Berkshire Hathaway company headquartered in Fort Worth, TX. Earlier in her career, she was the CIO at PrimeSource Building Products, one of the largest distributors of building materials in North America. She is a board member for the Dallas chapter of the Society for Information Management. Austin Industries is one of the nation’s largest, most diversified U.S.-based construction companies. The business provides nearly every type of civil, commercial, and industrial construction service.

Chapel Hill Solutions recently assisted in the recruitment of Mark Lauteren as the new chief information officer of Jackson Hospital in Montgomery, AL . Previously, Mr. Lauteren served as CIO for El Centro Regional Medical Center, where he led all aspects of information services and telecom to help the organization achieve their mission. Before that, he was CIO for Astria Health, where he was responsible for the leadership and management of the information services, clinical engineering, IT security/cybersecurity, project management office and telecommunications.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media