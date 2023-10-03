CIO Partners Seeks Chief Information Officer for Northeastern University

October 3, 2023 – The chief information officer is considered one of the most strategic roles in any organization. Still, recruiting within the function remains challenging, as skilled C-suite IT professionals are among the toughest to find, and move.

CIO Partners has been retained by Northeastern University to lead in its search for a new CIO. The role of the chief information officer at Northeastern University oversees information technology services and the many services that support the needs of the educational, research, administrative activities, and innovative endeavors of the university. The CIO is charged with the creation of strategic IT initiatives that align with the university’s mission, culture, and long-term goals. They work closely across the campus community with the provost, deans, students, faculty, and staff to deliver programs and services that enhance teaching, learning, research, and student experiences.

Northeastern University is a private research university with its main campus in Boston. Established in 1898, it was founded by the Boston Young Men’s Christian Association as an all-male institute before being incorporated as Northeastern College in 1916, gaining university status in 1922. With more than 36,000 students, Northeastern is one of the largest universities in Massachusetts by enrollment.

Marietta, GA-based CIO Partners is focused on technology leadership searches across all industries and corporate sizes, from start-ups to Fortune 100 organizations. Founded in 2001, the firm specializes in and emphasizes that it understands the uniqueness of the top technology roles.

With over 25 years of experience in the technology sector, founder Mike Burgett brings a wealth of hands-on experience to his global clients and to his local community. Prior to founding CIO Partners, he was CIO for a $1 billion private Fortune 500 organization. There, he led technology services from an operational perspective and was able to customize and implement a process-based approach and customer service within a corporate IT organization. Mr. Burgett began his career as a systems engineer with the global technology consulting company Electronic Data Systems. As a technology consultant within the automotive engineering and manufacturing industry for General Motors, he honed his technical ability and developed his strong sense toward process and project management.

CIO Partners recently placed Ashish Patel as portfolio president and chief information officer for UMGC Ventures’ AccelerEd. A seasoned technology executive, Mr. Patel brings more than 20 years of experience in IT services, consulting, and E-commerce operations to AccelerEd.

As portfolio president and CIO, Mr. Patel leads the IT strategy and oversees the teams that modernize global enterprise applications and provide IT managed services for the University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) and other prominent partner institutions. Building on AccelerEd’s history of innovation, his current knowledge and future vision of information technology advances the company’s mission of improving the student experience around the globe. He will report to the CEO of UMGC Ventures.

CIO Recruiting

Over the past year, a number of organizations have turned to executive search firms to help them find top flight CIOs. Here are a few of the top assignments tracked by Hunt Scanlon Media:

San Francisco-headquartered executive search firm The Loring Group recently placed Duke del Prado as the new chief information officer for Diamonds International. The search was led by senior partner Rich Kampmann. Mr. del Prado joins Diamonds with over 25 years of information technology leadership experience working in a variety of industries including consumer goods, retail, manufacturing, professional services, travel, and software. Mr. del Prado has experience helping organizations improve the efficiency and effectiveness of their investments in technology, processes, data, and people through process redesign, technology enablement and others.

McDermott + Bull has placed Sathis Arasadi as the new chief information officer of Bank of Marin Bancorp and its wholly owned subsidiary, Bank of Marin. The search was completed by McDermott + Bull president Brandon Biegenzahn and executive recruiter Julia Markward. “We are thrilled to welcome Sathis to the Bank of Marin team,” said Tim Myers, president and CEO. “His vast experience leading digital and technology transformations combined with his knowledge of software engineering will be an asset to our organization as we integrate technology enhancements into our operations and customer delivery channels.” Mr. Arasadi brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from a more than 20-year career in financial services, specializing in engineering and financial technology (fintech).

Seth Harris and Tim Conti of ON Partners recently assisted in the recruitment of experienced data center industry professional Ravi Thota as the new chief information officer for STACK Infrastructure in Denver, CO. “Ravi has a proven history of delivering innovation and leading IT implementation and integration across global IT infrastructure and systems,” said Brian Cox, CEO of STACK Americas. “We are thrilled to welcome Ravi to our executive team, and we are decidedly confident that his new role will further enhance STACK’s ability to help our clients scale quickly.” Mr. Thota is an experienced digital transformation executive leader with more than 20 years in leadership roles where he established top-tier standards, institutionalized management processes, and leveraged industry best practices.

Wilton & Bain has placed Robert Purdy as the new chief information officer of Truespeed. Jay Siddiki and Nic DeVito from the firm’s global technology practice led the assignment. “Robert is a fantastic hire for Truespeed,” said Mr. Siddiki. “He will be a brilliant addition to an already brilliant leadership team. As the business continues to go from strength to strength, there is no doubt that it will be an exciting journey ahead for all involved.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media