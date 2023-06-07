CIO Partners Retained by Together Credit Union to Fill Senior Position

June 7, 2023 – CIO Partners has been selected by Together Credit Union as its exclusive partner to lead the search for the role of vice president of applications, IT strategy and strategic partnerships. This senior executive is a key influencer in the organization’s innovation maturity and acts as an evangelist for emerging technology and innovation. According to the search firm, this role will work across the organization to identify and qualify new business opportunities and identify and lead the pursuit of emerging technologies that are relevant to the business. The position will help business and technology leaders prioritize investment in emerging technologies, develop internal communications, and seek guidance, advice, and support for these business investments.

CIO Partners notes that this role will also oversee all aspects of management of technology software within the organization. The ideal candidate will be passionate about creating member-centric designs for the company’s digital experiences by gathering insights, ideating, prototyping potential solutions, testing solutions with members, and creating detailed design specifications to communicate ideas to development. The individual will be accountable for all stages of the product lifecycle, from inception to launch. He or she will lead the team to act as an advocate for the members, championing industry-leading, inclusive, and human-centered design practices. The ideal candidate will be able to guide cross-functional teams in creating effective, easy, and industry-leading experiences for members.

CIO Partners is looking for candidates with 12-plus years’ experience in technology-focused financial organizations as well as 10-plus years of leading cross-disciplinary product and engineering teams. They should have experience with emerging technology team leadership with a proven track record of using emerging technologies to address product and market differentiation, build out business cases, and drive research/tracking and POCs or pilot projects toward a measurable outcome. It is important for candidates to have knowledge of current emerging technologies such as AI, blockchain, extended reality, climate risk analytics, advanced analytics, no-code/low-code, low-power networks, passwordless authentication, and cloud-native computing. They must have the ability to analyze, assess, and evaluate emerging technologies and their probability of success.

For more than 80 years, Together Credit Union has served as a trusted partner, empowering more than 135,000 members nationwide to achieve their financial goals. As a member-owned, community-focused, not-for-profit financial institution, Together Credit Union is chartered by Missouri and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA).

Marietta, GA-based CIO Partners is focused on technology leadership searches across all industries and corporate sizes, from start-ups to Fortune 100 organizations. Founded in 2001, the firm specializes in and emphasizes that it understands the uniqueness of the top technology roles.

With over 25 years of experience in the technology sector, founder Mike Burgett brings a wealth of hands-on experience to his global clients and to his local community. Prior to founding CIO Partners, he was CIO for a $1 billion private Fortune 500 organization. There, he led technology services from an operational perspective and was able to customize and implement a process-based approach and customer service within a corporate IT organization. Mr. Burgett began his career as a systems engineer with the global technology consulting company Electronic Data Systems. As a technology consultant within the automotive engineering and manufacturing industry for General Motors, he honed his technical ability and developed his strong sense toward process and project management.

Why Organizations are Hiring for Skills Over Experience

In a new report, McKinsey & Co. delves into how organizations can better bridge the gap between talent demand and supply through skills-based matching, which assesses candidates based on their holistic skill set rather than just industry experience or educational credentials.

CIO Partners recently placed Ashish Patel as portfolio president and chief information officer for UMGC Ventures’ AccelerEd. A seasoned technology executive, Mr. Patel brings more than 20 years of experience in IT services, consulting, and E-commerce operations to AccelerEd.

As portfolio president and CIO, Mr. Patel leads the IT strategy and oversees the teams that modernize global enterprise applications and provide IT managed services for the University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) and other prominent partner institutions. Building on AccelerEd’s history of innovation, his current knowledge and future vision of information technology advances the company’s mission of improving the student experience around the globe. He will report to the CEO of UMGC Ventures.

