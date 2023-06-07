RH Perry & Associates Seeks CFO for Manhattan College

June 7, 2023 – RH Perry & Associates has been enlisted to find a vice president for finance/chief financial officer for Manhattan College in New York City. Leading the assignment are senior consultants Sue DeWine and Pam Shockley-Zalabak. The new CFO will be expected to “lead the institution to its next level of excellence through management of all financial operations at the college, while maintaining a strong commitment to its Lasallian Catholic mission and values, communicative and collaborative entrepreneurialism, and an unwavering focus on student success,” said RH Perry & Associates.

As part of the president’s cabinet, this leader will play a key role as advisor to the president and other senior members of the administration. The CFO, along with the finance team, also provides guidance, partnership, and leadership on financial matters to the broader college community. This position reports directly to the president of Manhattan College. In recent years the college has consistently received clean audits and maintained a high credit rating.

As a senior executive of the college, the scope of this position is broad and dynamic. Nevertheless, there are several specific responsibilities largely revolving around strategy and planning as well as management.

Key Duties

The CFO will be charged with developing and implementing financial operating strategy; collaborating with cabinet members to develop a long term, economically sustainable capital, and financial plan; developing the annual operating budget, fostering collaboration across the college; and functioning as a change leader, encouraging the community to think creatively in creating a shared vision, embracing efficiency opportunities, and implementing qualitative improvements within resource constraints.

This leader must also demonstrate strong people skills to lead and manage the

day-to-day operations in the accounting, procurement, controllers, bursars, financial systems, student financial services, and endowment/grant administration functions, said RH Perry & Associates. Management of the budget and investment practices along with complying with any audit findings is critical. The CFO must also develop the skill level and capabilities of staff, fostering a quality service orientation as well as improve processes to gain efficiency and effectiveness. Ensuring accurate and timely financial reporting will be an essential part of the role.

Candidates should have an undergraduate degree in finance or accounting; an advanced degree is required, said the search firm. They should also be a certified public accountant. Eight to 10 years of increasing and broad-based responsibility in finance or a related field is essential. Prospects should have senior leadership experience encompassing strategic planning, project planning, and process improvement. Substantial expertise in finance, budgeting, and strategic planning, preferably in a not-for-profit/higher education environment is also needed.

Founded in 1853, Manhattan College is an independent, Lasallian Catholic, coeducational institution of higher learning that provides its students with a personalized classroom setting and big-city opportunities. With an enrollment of 3,166 undergraduate and 528 graduate students, Manhattan College’s student to faculty ration is 11:1. The average class size is 18. Its six schools include: the School of Liberal Arts, Kakos School of Science, School of Engineering, O’Malley School of Business, School of Continuing & Professional Studies, and School of Health Professions

Higher Education Search

Established in 1974, RH Perry & Associates offers strong credentials and experience in academic executive search, having successfully completed well over 1,000 searches in its history. Serving both two-year and four-year institutions, the firm’s higher education practice consists of senior-level executives with a well-balanced mix of college and university presidential and senior administrative experience and executive search expertise. Headquartered in Ashville, NC, RH Perry’s consultants maintain offices in Washington, D.C., Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Dr. DeWine has 45 years of experience as a higher education administrator, and fundraiser. She joined RH Perry & Associates in 2015 after more than 40 years in higher education. She has had a successful career in academe with extensive experience as an administrator, fundraiser, and communication consultant. She was a full professor and consultant to industry in a large public institution and provost and president at two small private colleges. Her expertise is academics.

Dr. Shockley-Zalabak joined RH Perry & Associates in 2023 after more than 35 years in higher education. She is chancellor and professor emerita of the University of Colorado Springs and the author of nine books and over 100 other publications and productions. Dr. Shockley-Zalabak is also president of CommuniCon Inc., an organizational and leadership development corporation, with clients in the U.S. and Europe.

