ChampionScott Partners Names President

November 2, 2022 – ChampionScott Partners, which specializes in senior-level appointments for technology and technology-enabled companies, has appointed Doug Kaplan as managing director and president. “We’re thrilled Doug is joining ChampionScott Partners,” said Geoff Champion, CEO. “Having had the pleasure of supporting his success as a candidate and client, we’re confident that he’ll add great value to our team. Doug joins a team of professionals who’ve led businesses as CEOs, served on boards and as senior executives led transformative growth initiatives globally. Our valued added IP and advisory expertise in support of our clients has never been stronger.”

Mr. Kaplan has worked with ChampionScott Partners for 20 years as a client and candidate. His entire career has been focused on building and driving transformational growth for enterprises in transition. Mr. Kaplan is experienced in B2B services, edutech, traditional and next generational skilled trades transformation, publishing, marketing, and as a leader delivering accelerated growth.

Mr. Kaplan joins CSP as a top leader for SaaS / PaaS / IaaS solutions in the Industry 4.0 / IoT industries, compliance, professional training and certification and creative and digital staffing segments. Mr. Kaplan’s previous experience includes leadership roles at LexisNexis, Ascend learning, Aquent and, most recently, a PE sponsored asset, CEOWarrior, for the skilled trades industry. He is also an accomplished internationalist having lived and worked across Asia and the U.S. “His cultural awareness and abilities for leading diverse international teams is evidenced by his language skills in Japanese (bilingual) and several European languages (conversational),” the search firm said.

“Doug is a proven turnaround leader for transformation and growth of PE sponsored businesses as well as a growth leader for APAC for publicly traded companies,” ChampionScott Partners said. “He founded, funded and successfully exited two VC backed companies.”

Boston-based ChampionScott Partners is an executive search firm focused on delivering leadership solutions for technology and technology-enabled companies, globally. Throughout every search the firm undertakes, it applies the strategic insights of an experienced search partner, the operating skills of an internationally expert management team, and the recruiting abilities of a premier executive search firm, according to firm.

Mr. Champion, chairman, CEO and founding partner of the firm, has lived and worked in South Korea, Germany, Holland, London and throughout the U.S. His industry experience entails working at the most senior “C” levels for large-scale and middle-market companies in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Mr. Champion has conducted board, CEO, and senior executive appointments for leading-edge companies in the digital media, business-to-business services, telecommunications, consumer, educational services, and financial technology sectors.

Leadership Appointments Rising at Recruiting Firms

Top leadership appointments, of men and women, have been gaining traction at executive search firms over the past year. Here’s a look at several examples taken from the Hunt Scanlon Media archives:

Global search firm H.I. Executive Consulting (HIEC) has named Stacey Mainiero as its CEO, based in New York. “It gives me great pleasure to welcome Stacey to HIEC during an exciting period for the firm,” said chairman Michael Bornhaeusser. We are a fast-growing organization focused on delivering transformational leaders for our digital focused clients and Stacey’s skills and experience will prove invaluable as HIEC enters the next phase of its growth acceleration journey with expansion into new markets and territories. I wish Stacey every success in her new role.”

Russell Reynolds Associates appointed Constantine Alexandrakis, currently head of the firm’s Americas region, as its new CEO succeeding Clarke Murphy, who will remain with the firm, transitioning back to full-time client work . “Constantine is a demonstrated leader who has an inspiring vision,” said Mr. Murphy. “With his global orientation, collaborative leadership, inclusive mindset, and passion for the business, I am confident that he will lead this organization forward with tremendous success. I am proud to be a part of the firm’s legacy and am looking forward to continuing to work with Constantine as he positions us for the future.” Mr. Alexandrakis served on the firm’s executive committee between 2015 and 2018 and in 2018 was appointed head of the Americas – including the U.S., Canada, and Latin America – overseeing the firm’s growth and expansion in the region.

Diversified Search Group (DSG), a leading search firm backed by private equity firm ShoreView Industries, appointed vice chairman Aileen K. Alexander to chief executive officer , reporting to Judith M. von Seldeneck, founder and chair. Ms. Alexander’s accession comes following Dale E. Jones’ recent decision to step down after nine years as CEO. Under Mr. Jones’s leadership, the firm’s revenue grew from $27 million to more than $100 million. Mr. Jones will remain with the firm as a senior adviser, serving clients in its corporate board and CEO practice. “I would like to thank Dale for his leadership and the significant contributions he’s made to this firm. He has cemented his legacy as a pioneer in this industry and as a transformative leader in the growth of Diversified Search Group,” said Ms. Seldeneck. “The board and our management team believe that Aileen Alexander is the ideal leader to position our company for even greater growth and success in the future as we focus on cultivating new leaders for this changing world.”

The board of directors of Isaacson, Miller appointed Ericka Miller as the firm’s next president and CEO . “As one of the first women of color to lead a major national executive search firm, Ericka brings a deep and lifelong commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion, consistent with Isaacson, Miller’s core values,” the search firm said. “Ericka has done an excellent job of building and leading our preK-12 education and education improvement practice, chairing the promotions committee, and serving as an indispensable member of the board of directors,” said John Isaacson, founder and chair of Isaacson, Miller.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media