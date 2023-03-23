Carrington & Carrington Seeks CHRO for Cook County Health

March 23, 2023 – Carrington & Carrington Diversity Executive Search has been enlisted to find an associate chief human resources officer, talent management for Cook County Health (CCH), a safety net health system for low-income patients in the Chicago area.

This executive leads the human resources/talent management team providing leadership and direction to support and advance the mission and goals of Cook County Health. The individual will be responsible for strategic planning and the delivery of effective HR strategies overseeing talent acquisition, compensation, and operations for CCH. In addition, this executive develops improvement programs and initiatives, ensures compliance with state and federals laws and regulations, the CCH employment plan, and the joint commission.

Candidates should have a master’s degree in human resources, industrial relations, business administration, or a related field from an accredited college or university. They should have five years of human resources experience in talent management with at least two years of full scope compensation experience that includes data analytics. Experience in project management with resource, workflow, and/or project management systems and tracking tools is also preferred as well as strong knowledge and proven leadership in talent acquisition roles. In addition, candidates should have an understanding of and enthusiasm for working in fast-paced, project driven, and client-facing production/creative-focused environment.

Founded in 1835, Cook County Health provides a wide variety of healthcare services to Cook County residents regardless of their ability to pay. Its facilities include John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital, Cermak Health Services, Oak Forest Hospital, Provident Hospital, Cook County Department of Public Health and the Ambulatory and Community Health Network, as well as the Ruth Rothstein CORE Center. CCH oversees a comprehensive, integrated system of healthcare throughout Chicago and suburban Cook County through its seven affiliates: three hospitals, a growing ambulatory and community health network, a public health department, a correctional healthcare facility, and an outpatient infectious disease center. It is overseen by an independent board.

Related: Carrington & Carrington Seeks COO for Cook County Health

Cook County Health also recently enlisted Carrington & Carrington to help find a chief behavioral health officer (CBHO). The CBHO will serve the organization as both the lead on behavioral health strategy and program development. The CBHO will be accountable for guiding the Cook County Health executive team and directly interfacing with all levels of staff to further behavioral health resources and solutions throughout Cook County and leading CCH’s Office of Behavioral Health, said Carrington & Carrington.

Diversity-Focused

Carrington & Carrington, with offices in Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Memphis, was founded in 1979 and specializes in the recruitment and placement of African Americans, Latinos, women, LGBTQ, and other diverse professionals. It places middle management and senior level executives across various industries and functional areas. Co-founded by Willie and Marian Carrington, the firm ranks as one of the most respected African American-owned search firms in the nation.

Carrington & Carrington Seeks Leader for Provident Hospital of Cook County

Carrington & Carrington Diversity Executive Search has been enlisted to find the next chief hospital executive (CHE) for Provident Hospital of Cook County, a community acute care hospital in Chicago. Provident Hospital is the first African-American owned and operated hospital in America. Search firm co-founder Willie Carrington is leading the assignment. The chief hospital executive will be expected to provide leadership and direction for hospital operations, with accountability for operational and financial performance and the development and implementation of business plans and organizational initiatives, said Chicago-based Carrington & Carrington

Mr. Carrington has played and continues to play a significant role in increasing the representation of diverse professionals in major companies including banking, finance, manufacturing, and utilities. Prior to this, he was executive director of Inroads/Chicago and an auditor for the former CPA firm Arthur Andersen & Company.

Ms. Carrington is heavily focused in the firm’s healthcare, academic, and non-profit sectors. She was previously a human resources and operations executive with Allstate Insurance. She focuses in large part on the healthcare, academic, and non-profit sectors.

Related: Carrington & Carrington Recruits Chief Diversity Officer for McDonald’s

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media