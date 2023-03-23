The Lancer Group Recruits CEO in Residence of Symphony Incubator

March 23, 2023 – La Jolla, CA-headquartered search firm The Lancer Group has recruited Eshwar Belani as CEO in residence of Symphony Incubator, a technology incubator set up to drive innovation and invest in solutions that infuse large markets with cutting-edge breakthroughs in AI and analytics. Symphony Incubator is the technology incubator arm of Symphony Technology Group (STG), a 14-year old private equity firm comprising of 23 companies, with a combined revenue of $3.5 billion and 18,000 employees.

Mr. Belani most recently drove products and alliances at Rubrik, a platform for backup disaster recovery, where he was responsible for product strategy, product development, and driving strategic alliances. Previously, he served as vice president of strategy at Rocket Fuel, where he was responsible for shaping the strategic direction of the company as well as driving ancillary revenue through new business initiatives. Earlier in his career, Mr. Belani founded and served as CEO of Sensact Applications, a Silicon Valley-based company focused on pervasive real-time embedded sensing and computing to create solutions for smart physical environments.

In his new role, Mr. Eshwar will work closely with other team members to bring disruptive next-generation technology concepts to market for verticals such as healthcare and retail. As a technology innovator and business strategist, he brings to Symphony Incubator 15-plus years of demonstrated success in building and launching products, accelerating revenue growth, and building high performing teams.

Serving Private Equity and Portfolio Companies

The Lancer Group, established in 1998, serves private equity firms, their portfolio companies, and public corporations in their talent acquisition needs. The firm specializes in board-driven search mandates including CEOs, CFOs, C-suite executives, and board directors as well as private equity investment professionals and operating partners. With that background, the firm has provided strategic counsel to clients across a range of industries and has expertise in technology, industrial, energy, healthcare, and consumer markets.

The Lancer Group has placed Patti Newcomer as chief marketing officer and Rob Patrick as chief sales officer of FMG Suite, a SaaS company specializing in marketing software and services for financial advisors and insurance agents that is backed by Aurora Capital. FMG Suite brought in these seasoned SMB and enterprise software executives to expand the company’s market share and customer base.

With relationships at over 50 of the top 100 private equity firms, The Lancer Group provides a range of pre-deal private equity advisory services beyond traditional executive search. These include deal origination, diligence support and introductions to “backable” executives. The firm, which is privately held, operates from offices in Boston, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, and Sydney, Australia.

Recent Search

The Lancer Group recently placed Brad Wolfe as chief financial officer for Aquiline Capital Partners-backed Elm Street Technology LLC. Mr. Wolfe specializes in assessing situations and risks, then developing and executing effective strategies. With 14 successful exits ranging from 2X to 10X over 20 years, he has built departments from scratch and centralized and decentralized accounting and operational functions. Mr. Wolfe has worked for a private company/investor (private equity) for much of these last 20 years in a variety of his subsidiary/portfolio companies, investments, and public/private funds in both operational and financial roles. Prior to that, he worked as a CFO for AON, the Fortune 200 company, for five years and as the CFO/COO for Safeway Insurance for four years.

Elm Street is a provider of residential real estate technology and digital marketing solutions. The SaaS company’s Elevate platform offers a growing portfolio of integrated marketing services for real estate professionals in an all-in-one solution. Aquiline Capital Partners, founded in 2005, is a private investment firm based in New York and London with $5.3 billion in assets under management, investing in businesses across the financial services sector in financial technology, insurance, investment management, business services, credit, and healthcare.

