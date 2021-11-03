ChampionScott Partners Assists Apptopia Recruit New Sales Leader

November 3, 2021 – ChampionScott Partners, which specializes in senior-level appointments for technology and technology-enabled companies, recently assisted in the placement of Arun S. Gupta as senior vice president of sales at Apptopia, a provider of competitive intelligence to brands and financial institutions by generating insights across mobile apps and connected devices. Geoff Champion led the search along with Chris Messing. Mr. Gupta brings 14 years of exceptional sales and sales leadership experience for emerging SaaS products and services to Apptopia. “We’re fortunate to be at a stage where we’re attracting some of the best talent in mobile, including one of the strongest sales leaders in Arun Gupta,” said Jonathan Kay, CEO of Apptopia. “Arun’s experience in the attribution space gives us valuable insight into major brands and publishers. We are confident that his knowledge will be key as we work to expand our relationships within this market segment.”

Mr. Gupta joins Apptopia from Attribution, a multi-touch marketing spend attribution and ROI-tracking application start-up for E-commerce and SaaS companies. As CEO of Attribution, he optimized deal flow, tripled the customer base and got ahead of churn resulting in a significant increase in revenues for the business. Prior to that, Mr. Gupta served as vice president of sales of the Americas for Adjust, a mobile marketing analytics platform. In that role, he was key to the business’ growth in North America as he expanded the sales function and teams while delivering significant revenue growth for the U.S. business. Previously, Mr. Gupta was in account and regional sales and business development roles at Millennial Media and Byyd.

“Having been in mobile for the past decade, I’ve watched Apptopia mature into the company it is today,” said Gupta. “Now, I’m incredibly excited to be part of the journey, helping usher Apptopia into a new era of growth— one which will be defined by the expansion and evolution of our core data sources.”

Apptopia is a provider of real-time competitive intelligence. Brands and financial firms use Apptopia’s platform to generate insights across mobile apps and connected devices. Powered by machine learning technology, Apptopia collect and analyze billions of complex data points to surface critical business signals. Brands including Visa, Target and Microsoft use Apptopia to better understand consumer behavior and intent across app-based devices to gain a competitive advantage.

Veteran Recruiters

ChampionScott Partners is an executive search firm focused on delivering leadership solutions for technology and technology-enabled companies, globally. Throughout every search the firm undertakes, it applies the strategic insights of an experienced search partner, the operating skills of an internationally expert management team, and the recruiting abilities of a premier executive search firm, according to firm.

Mr. Champion, chairman, CEO and founding partner of the firm, has lived and worked in South Korea, Germany, Holland, London and throughout the U.S. His industry experience entails working at the most senior “C” levels for large-scale and middle-market companies in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Mr. Champion has conducted board, CEO and senior executive appointments for leading edge companies in the digital media, business-to-business services, telecommunications, consumer, educational services and financial technology sectors.

Based in Boston, Mr. Messing is a principal and founding member of the firm. He joined ChampionScott Partners as a senior associate partnering with technology, business services and private equity customers, and laying the foundation and implementing the firm’s research best-practices and methodologies for key client appointments. Mr. Messing helps in the development and qualification of appointed candidates for leading Fortune 1000, growth / early-stage / mid-cap, venture and private equity company clients. He executes and manages searches at the board, CEO, and senior executive levels spanning general management, sales, marketing, finance, information technology and professional services functions

