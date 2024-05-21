Calibre One Opens Latin America Practice

May 21, 2024 – Executive search firm Calibre One has appointed Manny Corsino to start up and lead its new Latin America practice from Miami. Additionally, this is Calibre One’s first Miami office. “We’re extremely pleased Manny will be leading this new venture for us,” said Tom Barnes, managing partner for Calibre One. “His vast experience working both in the U.S. and throughout Latin America and his enduring relationships with diverse clientele gives him a unique perspective on what companies and employees need when working for and with Latin-affiliated, multinational organizations. The demand for talent outside the U.S. has risen sharply, and with Manny at the helm, we are poised to provide a unique value to many our clients. According to a survey by McKinsey the number of supply chain leaders who say their company took actions to nearshore productions has increased from 15 percent in 2020 to 42 percent in 2023.”

“Calibre One is in growth mode,” Mr. Barnes said. “This new practice comes on the heels of our dedicated consumer practice, which we announced earlier this year and headed by Luis DeAnda. Both Manny and Luis will be building robust teams dedicated to these two new specialty practices.”

Mr. Corsino has over two decades of regional and global executive search expertise, aiding clients in crafting strategic pathways and has led numerous searches for CEOs, presidents, general managers and sales directors across Latin America, specializing in technology, private equity, consumer and retail sectors. His previous clients include Microsoft, Twitch, UBS, Riverwood Capital, Roche, JP Morgan, AWS, and Baxter. Mr. Corsino was previously a partner and co-head of the Latin American practice at Odgers Berndtson and held the position of managing director at ZRG, where he led the firm’s Latin American strategy. He is fluent in Spanish, English and Portuguese.

An international recruiting boutique specializing in working with technology-centric businesses at all stages of development, Calibre One’s client list includes AMEX, Flex, eBay, Expedia, NetSuite, Monster, TripAdvisor, Symantec, and Fiserv & Hearst. Established in 1999, the firm has offices in San Francisco, London, New York, and Singapore. Calibre One specializes in managing high-level executive searches for software, hardware, business services, communications, cleantech, and internet businesses. The firm also works with leading investors in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Israel.

Recent Growth

In February, Calibre One appointed Luis DeAnda to lead its new consumer division as partner and head of consumer practice. “Calibre One’s focused consumer practice is poised for success, especially with Luis at the helm,” said Mr. Barnes. “Consumer businesses recognize the importance of engaging in mobile and tech-forward functions across their organizations from supply chain to marketing to finance to customer experiences. Since we are already a leading tech search firm and have developed strong relationships within this arena, adding tech-driven consumer-focused recruitment is a natural progression. Luis, with his extraordinary, multi-faceted and purist consumer background will provide his clients exceptional knowledge, backed by our company’s impressive digital and mobile expertise.”

Calibre One Appoints Leader of Health and Well-Being Practice Group

Calibre One has named Harry Greenspun as partner and leader of the new innovative health and well-being practice group while expanding the company’s presence in the D.C. area. “Dr. Greenspun brings an exceptional perspective to our organization,” said Tom Barnes, managing partner. “He’s served not just the clinical side, but across nearly every industry. He is the perfect choice to lead this innovative new health and well-being practice, and we’re thrilled work alongside him. We are very excited to introduce this new area of expertise to our clients. We have all learned a lot over the past few years, and more and more organizations grasp how broadly health impacts their people, products and environment.” With the health of employees, customers, partners and communities becoming critical to among healthcare organizational, Dr. Greenspun will focus primarily on placing chief medical officers, board positions, and similar executives across nearly every industry.

Working from the company’s Los Angeles office, Mr. DeAnda’s role is to lead and grow this newly formed division. He is charged with growing the practice across the country and building a national team of experts.

Calibre One also launched a new legal, compliance, risk and regulatory practice group. The firm hired Paul DeCoster as a partner and leader of the new practice working from the firm’s New York City office. “Nearly every industry has a need for legal, regulatory and compliance officers, and with Paul’s extensive law background coupled with his successful executive search career, he’s the perfect fit for our new legal, compliance, risk management and regulatory practice,” said Mr. Barnes. “We’re confident Paul’s drive, enthusiasm and experience will lead this new practice to much success for Calibre One and the clients he serves.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor; Lily Fauver, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media