Caliber Associates Recruits Chief Medical Officer for GentiBio

June 22, 2022 – San Diego, CA- based Caliber Associates recently placed Dr. Neely Mozaffarian as the chief medical officer of GentiBio Inc. in Cambridge, MA. “Neely brings tremendous clinical leadership with great expertise in immunology and autoimmunity to the GentiBio team,” said Steve Hochberg, CEO of Caliber Associates. “Neely’s wealth of knowledge of inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders, combined with her extensive experience in conducting clinical trials in immunology therapeutics makes her the perfect leader for our clinical development and regulatory organization,” said Adel Nada, co-founder and CEO of GentiBio. “We are thrilled that Neely has joined our leadership team as we are preparing to initiate our first-in-human study with engineered Tregs (regulatory T cells) and believe that she will be a key contributor leading our clinical development plans for type 1 diabetes and following indications.”

Prior to GentiBio, Dr. Mozaffarian provided strategic leadership for multiple small and large molecule immunology/autoimmunity programs spanning across all phases of drug development, including nipocalimab, telazorlimab, filgotinib, mirikizumab, and adalimumab, as vice president, immunology at Janssen/J&J, senior vice president at Ichnos Sciences, and as an executive/senior leader at Gilead, Eli Lilly, and AbbVie.

Bringing more than 25 years of clinical leadership experience in autoimmunity research, Dr. Mozaffarian will oversee the company’s growing clinical and regulatory organization. “I’m excited to join GentiBio to lead the experienced clinical and regulatory team as we are poised to become a clinical-stage company,” said Dr. Mozaffarian. “GentiBio’s unique and proprietary cell therapy approach to restoring immune tolerance and suppressing inflammation has the promise to improve the lives of many patients living with difficult to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.”

GentiBio Inc. is a biotherapeutics company co-founded by pioneers in Treg biology and immunology to develop engineered regulatory T cells programmed to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. GentiBio’s autologous and allogeneic engineered Tregs platform integrates key technologies needed to successfully (re)establish immune tolerance and overcome major limitations in existing Treg therapeutics. GentiBio is at the forefront of leveraging a unique therapeutic modality that can be used to address the fundamental cause of many diseases that result from overactivity and/or malfunctioning of the immune system.

Life Sciences Recruiters

Caliber Associates, founded in 1988, is focused exclusively on the life sciences sector. The firm’s leaders are highly experienced search professionals and biopharmaceutical executives who bring more than 70 years of industry experience. It has partnered with over 150 leading companies and has completed upwards of 700 searches, placing strategic leaders with broad therapeutic and functional reach. The firm has offices in San Diego, metro New York, and Boston/Cambridge, MA.

Among the roles the firm has recently filled include chief scientific officer for GentiBio, vice president of project management at Locanabio, and CEO for Caraway Therapeutics.

Mr. Hochberg focuses on recruiting CEOs, board members, C-level and strategic teams for emerging life science companies and global biopharmaceutical companies. He has assembled a small team of highly experienced, results driven search professionals. Prior to his search career, he held strategic human resources roles with Rhône-Poulenc Rorer, FMC Corp., and Shell Oil Co.

Recent Search

Caliber Associates recently placed Dr. Rosh Dias as the chief medical officer of Coherus BioSciences in Redwood City, CA. “Rosh will make a valuable contribution to the leadership team of Coherus with his deep clinical development experience,” said Mr. Hochberg.

“Rosh is a terrific addition to Coherus at a time when we are sharply focused on successful execution of new product launches and on the advancement of our immuno-oncology development pipeline,” said Denny Lanfear, CEO of Coherus. “A seasoned pharmaceutical executive with a demonstrated record of success leading medical affairs across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, he brings important experience and expertise as we prepare for the launch of up to four new products over the next 18 months.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media