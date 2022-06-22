Envision Consulting Recruits President and CEO for Library Foundation of Los Angeles

June 22, 2022 – Pasadena, CA-based search firm Envision Consulting recently placed Stacy Lieberman as the new president and CEO of the Library Foundation of Los Angeles (LFLA). She becomes the foundation’s fourth president in 30 years and will succeed former president Ken Brecher, who retired last September after an 11-year tenure. “We are thrilled to have Stacy as our next leader and know the Library Foundation of Los Angeles will benefit enormously from the significant experience Stacy brings from other vital Los Angeles-based institutions,” said LFLA board chair Debra Albin-Riley. “As the foundation embarks on this exciting new chapter, Stacy, our board, and our dedicated LFLA staff are committed to effectively partnering with the Los Angeles Public Library to further our purpose of using the power of libraries to best serve and engage our city’s diverse communities.”

“I am excited to welcome and work with Stacy Lieberman, who will be an exceptional leader for the Library Foundation of Los Angeles,” said city librarian John F. Szabo. “I am inspired by Stacy’s commitment to and enthusiasm for the LAPL’s mission, and I believe her genuine affection for our libraries will shape her approach to securing resources to help LAPL deliver high-impact services to Angelenos. With her deep focus on inclusion and the importance of sharing stories, I am confident that Stacy will be a champion for the work we are doing on some of the most critical issues facing our city.”

After an early career in book publishing, Ms. Lieberman has held senior positions in the dynamic and evolving fields of arts, education, and culture in Los Angeles for more than 20 years, including at the Skirball Cultural Center, California State University, Northridge, and the Autry Museum of the American West. In her most recent role at The Broad in downtown L.A., Ms. Lieberman led day-to-day operations and oversaw external affairs for the popular contemporary art museum.

As president and CEO, Ms. Lieberman will be responsible for the overall management, leadership, and strategy of the LFLA, which supports and enriches the LAPL through fundraising, advocacy, and innovative programs that promote greater awareness of the city’s 73 libraries.

“I am honored to lead the foundation as its next president and CEO and eager to work with the board, staff, and the Los Angeles Public Library to strengthen the organization’s crucial work enhancing the lives of all city residents, helping them realize their dreams and potential,” said Ms. Lieberman. “In this age of disinformation, book bans, growing inequities, and digital divides, the foundation’s mission to support LAPL’s services is more urgent than ever.”

The Library Foundation of Los Angeles provides critical support to the Los Angeles Public Library resulting in free programs, resources, and services available to the millions of adults, children, and youth in Los Angeles. Through fundraising, advocacy, and innovative programs, the Library Foundation strengthens the Los Angeles Public Library and promotes greater awareness of its valuable resources.

Minority-Owned Firm

Envision Consulting is a minority-owned firm specializing in executive search, organizational strategy, merger exploration, and executive leadership transitions. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, its partners and consultants are former non-profit executive leaders who now use their collective experience and inspiration to uplift non-profits and the communities they serve. Envision Consulting’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion is integrated into its practices, including inclusive surveys and stakeholder interviews, focus groups, structured hiring processes, and a focus on anti-biased decision making.

Envision Consulting Recruits CEO For Pathways LA

Envision Consulting recently placed Tamika Farr as CEO of Pathways LA, a non-profit organization that works to ensure access to quality, developmentally appropriate and educationally stimulating childcare. Ms. Farr brings more than 20 years of experience working in non-profit organizations, most recently serving as executive director of El Centro de Amistad, where she expanded the organization’s service area and programming two new locations.

Envision Consulting was founded by Matt Kamin and Allison Fuller in 2006. Mr. Kamin, managing partner, has been working and volunteering in the non-profit world for over 18 years. He previously served as executive director of Palisades Emergency Residence Corp. in New York, Children’s Nature Institute in Los Angeles, and Los Angeles Youth Network in Hollywood. Mr. Kamin has also been a consultant to organizations serving populations ranging from disabled adults, domestic violence, children in non-public schools, and the geriatric community. He is co-founder of Youth for Charity, an organization bringing together teens of different faiths to raise awareness for families living in poverty, as well as founder of Eleventh Commandment, which has grown into JQ International.

Ms. Fuller, managing partner, has worked in the non-profit sector for more than a decade. Her interest in non-profits began as a volunteer, leading her to co-founding her own charitable organization. In the non-profit sector, she has held numerous staff and executive leadership positions, including executive director. As a former escrow officer, Ms. Fuller brings extensive planning and logistical experience into overseeing many aspects of management organization, contract administration, strategic planning, and operations. In addition, as a graphic designer and web marketer, she brings in unique talents to non-profits, expanding resources and efficiency while substantially increasing fundraising revenues. She also has a passion for helping youth and has worked with several major non-profit organizations, including Autism Speaks, YWCA, and Step Up Women’s Network.

Related: Envision Consulting Recruits Chief Development Officer for Children’s Bureau

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media