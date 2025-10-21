BroadView Talent Partners Assists Gateway Film Center with CEO Search

October 21, 2025 – BroadView Talent Partners has placed Charly Bauer as the new president and CEO of Gateway Film Foundation. He will lead nationally recognized art house Gateway Film Center. Mr. Bauer, who begins on November 3, was selected following a comprehensive nationwide search led by Broadview Talent Partners. He succeeds longtime Gateway Film Foundation leader Chris Hamel, who will step down on October 30 after more than 17 years of visionary service. Under his leadership, Gateway Film Center became one of the nation’s most respected film exhibition spaces, known for its diverse programming, innovative partnerships and commitment to community impact.

“Charly Bauer is the right leader at the right time for the Gateway Film Foundation,” said Larry James, who chairs the Gateway Film Foundation board of directors. “His experience, creativity and commitment to our mission will ensure that the Film Center continues to thrive as a vital cultural institution for Central Ohio.”

Mr. Bauer brings a unique blend of experiences to the position, as well as a passion for the hospitality industry and the Columbus community. He co-founded Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams and helped grow it from a single shop in the North Market to 65 stores nationwide over 20 years. Mr. Bauer then helped hundreds of non-profits use data to increase fundraising and improve outcomes as executive director of Measurement Resources Company. He’s also served several non-profits as a board member, including Besa, Short North Alliance, North Market and Leadership Columbus, among others.

Mr. Bauer is also a 30-year Columbus resident who has been an active supporter of Central Ohio’s thriving indie film community, which includes other noteworthy organizations like the Wexner Center for the Performing Arts, the Drexel Theatre, and the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA).

“Movies are magic, and there’s nothing like experiencing them together,” Mr. Bauer said. “Now more than ever, people want—and need—communal experiences. I love Gateway Film Center’s commitment to providing those experiences. I’m thrilled for the opportunity to build on an incredible legacy, reimagine how we can deliver those experiences and continue connecting people through storytelling.”

“The Film Center is more than a theater,” Mr. Bauer continued. “It’s a gathering place for discovery, storytelling and connection. Chris Hamel did remarkable work here, and it’s an honor to accept the torch from him. I look forward to working with the staff, board, and community to carry this important mission forward.”

The Gateway Film Foundation, which owns and operates Gateway Film Center, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit arts organization. Through its nationally recognized programming, educational initiatives, and community partnerships, the foundation is dedicated to advancing film as an art form and strengthening Columbus as a destination for cinema culture. The foundation receives support from the Ohio Arts Council, the Greater Columbus Arts Council, Campus Partners, The Columbus Foundation, and thousands of individual donors.

Founded in 2015, BroadView Talent Partners is a national executive search firm dedicated to placing leadership in affordable housing agencies, non-profit organizations, and associations, as well as middle market companies. The firm provides clients with a national network; commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion; and a record of long-tenured placements. Its specialties include executive search, talent acquisition, retention solutions, career management, executive coaching, and board development.

Tracy McMillan is managing partner and CEO of BroadView. He has over 25 years of experience providing executive search, retention solutions and leadership advisory services to clients. He has developed a strong focus within the affordable housing, non-profit and middle-market sectors, and established a track record of well-placed, long-tenured C-suite executives. Prior to starting BroadView Talent Partners (formerly HCGA Consulting Partners) in 2015, Mr. McMillan served as the vice president of global talent acquisition for the NBA. Previously, he spent five years as a managing director at Diversified Search Group.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief and Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media