How Leadership Success Hinges on Style and Cultural Fit

Leadership success depends on more than experience or technical expertise—it’s about alignment between style and culture. According to Cornerstone International Group’s Larry Shoemaker, many executive transitions fail not because of skill gaps but because leaders and organizations are out of sync in how they operate and make decisions. Understanding and evaluating this fit has become one of the most critical factors in achieving long-term leadership success.

October 21, 2025 – Leadership today requires more than experience and expertise—it demands self-awareness and alignment with the environment in which a leader operates. The most effective leaders understand that success depends not only on what they know but on how their approach fits the organization’s culture, pace, and expectations. This connection between leadership style and organizational context often determines whether a transition thrives or falters.

Many executives assume their past achievements or transferable skills will naturally translate across industries or organizations. Yet, even the most capable leaders can struggle when their approach conflicts with the cultural realities of a new environment. Understanding this dynamic is essential for both leaders pursuing new opportunities and organizations seeking the right fit at the top.

There are numerous theories about leadership, and most of us believe in at least one or a combination of several, according to a recent report from Cornerstone International Group’s Larry Shoemaker. “A common statement I hear from people actively searching for jobs is that they have developed transferable skills from one industry to another,” he said. “They assume that those skills qualify them to be successful in most leadership roles. On the surface, this may be accurate, but it is not straightforward.”

Mr. Shoemaker explained that there is some risk in accepting a leadership role in another organization or hiring a senior leader from outside your industry. How can you be sure there will be a successful transition?

What is Your Leadership Style?

In evaluating any possible new organization, Mr. Shoemaker noted that may be the most important single question you can ask yourself. Do you prefer being strategic, with big-picture thinking that inspires others? Are you more tactical, taking a hands-on approach while focusing on outcomes, or are you more of a team-builder, relying on collaboration to attain goals? “All of these describe styles of successful leaders,” said Mr. Shoemaker. “Most leaders use more than one style, depending on the situation, but usually one is used most often, relying on it in challenging situations.”

While many things make them successful, including personal traits that fit into our rapidly changing world, the determining factor in their success is their leadership style, according to Mr. Shoemaker. “That seems like a simplistic approach, but it makes sense when it is recognized that most leadership failures occur because the individual approached the role in a way that conflicts with the organization’s expectations,” he said. “In other words, the leader’s style did not fit the organization’s culture.”

Mr. Shoemaker pointed to various studies that have shown that up to half of executive transitions fail at the two-year mark. A McKenzie & Company article attributed 68 percent of these failures to politics, culture, and people issues. A leader’s inability to navigate the unwritten cultural norms and internal politics often breeds mistrust and resistance.

Evaluating Fit on Both Sides of the Interview Table

“Looking for this fit should be an underlying objective of every interview,” Mr. Shoemaker said. “While candidates often focus on the company, the leadership team, and the specific role during the interview process, which are all must-haves for a successful fit, the most critical question is whether their leadership style is compatible with the organization.”

Organizations interview candidates to determine how well they will perform in the role, Mr. Shoemaker explained. “Similarly, candidates should evaluate the organization to see how the position aligns with their career goals,” he said. “Interview questions asked by both the interviewer and the candidate should have the intent of better understanding this fit. Some organizations also use assessments that help to identify how individuals fit. One of these, EBW Global (Emotions at Business and Work), has developed a meta-traits lens that examines an individual’s self-awareness and impression management. When leadership style and company culture are important aspects of the recruiting process, the organization and the individual are more likely to achieve long-term success.”

What to Consider in a Job Search

If you are in an active job search, Mr. Shoemaker said that one of the most important questions to consider for success is, “What type of leader are you?” Your answer will help identify the work culture where you will likely thrive. “With this understanding, you can approach interviews with the knowledge needed to determine if a particular role will suit you,” he said. “However, this question should not be limited to those actively seeking a new challenge. Everyone who is, or wants to be, on a leadership track should ask themselves this question. Knowing this about yourself will help maximize your career trajectory (and minimize missteps) and is equally important to those in mid-career and at the most senior leadership levels.”

“Having specific knowledge of how to do things is not enough to ensure success in a leadership role,” Mr. Shoemaker continued. “Key factors include strong communication skills, the ability to work effectively with your team, adaptability, curiosity, accountability, and, most importantly, a leadership style that aligns with the organization’s needs. Yes, you can successfully change industries because industry knowledge is not as essential as finding the right fit. Ensure your leadership style fits the organization’s culture, and you will discover the right role.”

Cornerstone International Group provides executive search and leadership development services to global roster of clients. Both before (with psychometric assessment) and after (onboarding) its search process, the firm looks to ensure the highest possible chance of success in filling talent needs, the firm said. Cornerstone has 66 experienced member firms in both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

