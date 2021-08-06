Boyden Appoints Head of Japan

August 6, 2021 – Boyden has named Stephen Irish as managing partner and head of Japan. Based in Tokyo, he joins Boyden’s global healthcare and life sciences practice, leading senior level searches for clients in Japan and Asia-Pacific, as well as those headquartered outside the region.

“Japan is a unique market, and requires specialist knowledge and understanding of the cultural nuances at the individual, organizational and government level,” said Mr. Irish. “Having worked with Japanese companies throughout my career, I am delighted to bring this experience into a collaborative, international environment with Boyden. For clients, it is particularly beneficial that Boyden has healthcare and life sciences consultants in headquarter locations across Europe and the United States, with deep market expertise and connections.”

Mr. Irish was formerly regional practice head, Asia-Pacific, healthcare and life sciences at a global executive search firm RGF Executive Search Japan, covering Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, India, Thailand and the Philippines. He brings more than 20 years’ experience in executive search with multinational organizations in the pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostics, life science and healthcare consulting sectors.

Before executive search, Mr. Irish worked in research and development with a leading Japanese food and chemical company. Bilingual in English and Japanese, he holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a doctorate in neuropsychology from Texas Christian University.

Boyden has a long history of serving publicly-traded, private and private equity-backed businesses in Japan, particularly in healthcare and life sciences, consumer and retail, industrial, financial services and technology.

“As globalization continues, clients in Japan today need bilingual, bi-cultural and diverse leaders who are mobile and capable of operating in a more international environment,” said Mr. Irish. “In another shift, the pandemic has introduced more online engagement in a hitherto traditional face-to-face culture. Leadership tenure is still robust, particularly in healthcare and life sciences, so long-term relationships are key, together with an intricate understanding of the motivators and aspirations among this complex talent pool.”

Expansion Plans

Boyden, headquartered in Purchase, NY, is a leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 65 offices in over 40 countries. It continues to expand and add talent across several global regions.

