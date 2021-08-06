WittKieffer Names Head of Marketing

August 6, 2021 – WittKieffer has named Sharon Higgins as head of marketing. “We are extremely excited to have Sharon join our team and help WittKieffer continue on its course as one of the leading firms in the executive search industry,” said Elizabeth Frye, chief of operations. “She brings unique skills that she has honed in her prior leadership roles and a creativity and willingness to explore new opportunities for us to market our services and, ultimately, serve our clients better. Her expertise and insights will be invaluable to our firm.”

Ms. Higgins will provide guidance and leadership across marketing and communication channels, directly engaging with colleagues to strengthen the firm’s brand and further business development goals to support each of WittKieffer’s practice areas.

Ms. Higgins brings more than 25 years of experience leading strategic communication efforts for professional service organizations and higher education institutions. “She has proven herself to be an innovative, results-oriented leader who inspires others to find opportunities in challenges and to achieve excellence in all pursuits,” according to WittKieffer.

Ms. Higgins previously served as associate vice president for marketing and communications at Loyola University Maryland, where she focused on brand strategy, digital marketing, lead generation, enrollment and community engagement. She has also held marketing roles with College of Notre Dame of Maryland, Aon, The Warner Companies and Ernst & Young.

WittKieffer, based in Oak Brook, IL, assists hospitals, health systems, academic medical centers, medical schools and physician groups; biotech, pharmaceutical, diagnostics and medical device companies; colleges and universities, and not-for-profit community service and cultural organizations with senior administrative recruiting assignments. With more than 100 search professionals nationwide, its consultants recruit CEOs, CFOs, COOs, CNOs, physician executives and other leaders.

New Partnerships

WittKieffer and NALHE (National Association of Latino Healthcare Executives) recently reached an agreement to partner on mutually beneficial activities through 2021 and beyond. Initially, the two organizations will work together to create content (including written articles, webinars and conference presentations) for the exclusive benefit of NALHE members. “Our partnership with WittKieffer will open up many doors for our membership,” said Monica Vargas-Mahar, president and chair of NALHE. “There is a real need for experienced, insightful expertise that WittKieffer provides about executive careers and counsel as to how Latino and Latina leaders can continue to grow and develop as they advance in their careers.”

“We are ecstatic to be working closely with NALHE leadership and its membership toward the mutual goal of increasing leadership diversity in healthcare, and in particular expanding the pipeline of Latino/Latina leaders who will play a key role in tomorrow’s healthcare industry,” said Donna Padilla, managing partner and leader of WittKieffer’s healthcare practice. “Expanding diversity in leadership requires intentional actions, and I believe our partnership will yield great benefits for NALHE members.”

WittKieffer and the International Hospital Federation (IHF) have announced a partnership to advance the organization’s Young Executive Leaders (YEL) program, helping to build global healthcare leadership competencies among the next generation of leaders in the IHF’s international membership. WittKieffer has supported the healthcare industry for more than 50 years, serving as strategic leadership experts to healthcare institutions. Through the partnership, IHF and WittKieffer are enhancing the program’s content repository, structure and reach.

“We are very proud to participate in the expansion and continued success of the Young Executive Leaders program,” said Andrew Chastain, president and CEO of WittKieffer. “In just a few short years, the IHF has created the premier global healthcare leadership development program whose goals align with those of our firm—to support exceptional young leaders to become the CEOs and executives of tomorrow’s global healthcare industry. Partnering with IHF on such an important program is an honor and matches our strategic vision of strengthening and diversifying the world’s healthcare leadership.”

