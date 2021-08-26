Bespoke Partners Appoints Partner

August 26, 2021 – Recruiters in the search industry continue to climb the ladder within their respective firms. Just recently, San Diego, CA-headquartered executive search firm Bespoke Partners named Katelyn Quaresma as partner. “Katelyn has established herself as an exceptional leader throughout her time at Bespoke,” said CEO Kristie Nova. “Not only has she been an outstanding team player and a true champion of our values and culture, but she has also been instrumental in Bespoke’s growth as we have transitioned into a full-service human capital advisory firm.”

Most recently serving as vice president, Ms. Quaresma has been pivotal to driving Bespoke Partners’ rapid growth and advancing its industry-leading executive recruiting process for private equity-backed software companies. She leads Bespoke’s CFO practice and has recently placed executives for Thoma Bravo, Clearlake Capital, TA Associates and other top private equity firms.

“Our dedicated practice for identifying and recruiting high-impact finance leaders has excelled under Katelyn’s leadership,” said Eric Walczykowski, president of Bespoke. “Her ability to solve complex challenges sets her apart in the industry, and Katelyn is a trusted confidant to some of the best investors in the marketplace.”

Ms. Quaresma joined Bespoke as principal in 2015 and rapidly advanced within the firm. In 2019, she led the buildout of the company’s presence in Austin, TX. She earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from California State University-Long Beach and received her law degree from the Thomas Jefferson School of Law.

Ms. Quaresma has been a key contributor to the evolution of the firm’s Search 2.0 process. A data-driven approach to executive recruiting, Search 2.0 features:

Advanced Scorecarding – tailoring a search to specific company needs and its value creation plan for achieving the investment thesis.

Deep Validation – a backchannel reference checking to yield unparalleled insight into a candidate’s background and skills.

FIT Profile – a holistic view of a candidate’s potential for success in the company, team and role.

Serving the PE Sector

Bespoke Partners is an executive search and leadership advisory firm dedicated to partnering with top private equity firms, including Francisco Partners, Clearlake Capital, WCAS, Insight Partners, GI Partners, General Atlantic, CVC Capital Partners and TA Associates, to recruit software talent and assess and evaluate teams at every stage of the investment lifecycle, from growth equity to buyout.

Bespoke Partners Adds CEO of Sales Benchmark Index as Board Member

Bespoke Partners recently added Matt Sharrers, CEO of Sales Benchmark Index (SBI), as a new board member. Mr. Sharrers was appointed to help provide mentorship to CEO Kristie Nova as it relates to effectively scaling a professional services organization. “I have been tracking Matt and SBI for several years and have always been impressed with Matt’s passion and incredible vision for growth,” said Ms. Nova. “We have been very deliberate in our board member selection, and Matt’s experience in effectively scaling a professional services organization makes him a truly valuable addition to our board as we march towards $50 million in revenue.”

The search firm has completed over 600 searches since its inception in 2011. Its expertise includes all C-level searches, as well as board of directors and internal private equity operating partner searches. The firm’s leadership advisory expertise includes organizational due diligence as well as executive assessment and coaching. Bespoke Partners also has offices in Austin and New York City.

With a focus on CEO, CPO and CHRO searches for private equity-backed software companies, Ms. Bossetta has helped build out executive teams at Sphera, Nearpod, Appriss, Aternity, Cority, Care Brands and others. Prior to Bespoke, she worked at GLG, where she supported private equity and venture capital firms in deal origination and due diligence efforts.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media