Sheffield Haworth Expands in New York

June 14, 2022 – Global leadership advisory and executive search firm Sheffield Haworth has expanded in New York with the addition of Richard Stein as a managing director. “Richard’s deep understanding of the business models employed by financial services organizations, their record of success / failure and the anticipated impact on the competitor landscape is extremely rare and we are thrilled to have him join our growing team in the U.S.,” said Julian Bell, head of the Americas. “We are delighted to welcome Richard to Sheffield Haworth,” said Georgina Harley, group managing director – new services and sectors. “His experience working with leading organizations around the world on strategic talent issues will be a great asset to the firm. His appointment marks an important milestone for us with the establishment of a third consulting practice, and builds on the evolution of the firm to a leading people consultancy.”

Mr. Stein will focus on increasing demand from clients relating to changing competitor strategies and related talent issues. He joins the firm from Options Group and brings over 25 years’ experience in consulting and executive search having worked at Korn Ferry, Caldwell, and prior to that ran his own business. Mr. Stein has placed senior-level executives across the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East. He has expertise in the financial services industry, with a particular emphasis on areas such as wealth management, risk, equities, capital markets, consumer banking, technology, and operations.

Continued Evolution

“I am thrilled to be joining such a well-regarded firm as Sheffield Haworth and excited to be a part of its continued evolution as a people consultancy,” said Mr. Stein. “The team is exceptionally talented and I look forward to building out this new consulting capability with organizations across the world.”

Richard Stein joins Sheffield Haworth from Options Group, where he served as a partner, chief growth officer, and head of OGiQ. He has enjoyed a distinguished career supporting the C-suite of many of the world’s top ­financial services organizations in all aspects of talent acquisition, development, and retention. Among the fi­rst in the industry to use competitive intelligence as a disruptive technology, he has helped organizations create strategic, market, and competitive advantage. Mr. Stein focuses on how competitors’ changing strategies impact the competitive landscape and helps formulate rapid responses to these initiatives and opportunities with an emphasis on talent.

Sheffield Haworth, founded in 1993, is a global executive search, talent advisory and interim consulting firm. The organization partners with clients around the world to provide tailored solutions for their business and talent needs at the senior management level. The firm has 10 offices throughout the Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. It serves clients in the financial services, business and professional services, and technology industries.

Recent Promotions

Sheffield Haworth recently announced 31 promotions across its global business platform. In a year which saw demand for experienced talent increase in all geographies and sectors, the firm boosted its capabilities in London, Los Angeles, New York, Dubai, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney, and Melbourne, and its evolving data hub in India.

Among those promoted to managing director include Adam Dunn from the EMEA consulting and professional services practice based in London, and Daniel Woodgate from the global functions practice based in New York. This follows senior external appointments Richard Edmondson, Adam Gillibrand, and Bruce Ingram who joined throughout last year.

“We are very proud of our people after an especially fast paced year,” said Alex Cormack, group managing director. “These individuals have partnered with their clients to create a significant amount of value and we are delighted to formally recognize their accomplishments and support them in their career progression at Sheffield Haworth. We are fully committed to helping our people realize their potential with the business.

