Artico Search Recruits Chief Marketing Officer for BigPanda

May 19, 2023 – As organizations becomes more complex and power shifts from producers of goods and services to consumers, the chief marketing officer’s job of planning and coordinating marketing activities has become more challenging — and much more influential. Mercedes Chatfield-Taylor of Artico Search recently assisted in the recruitment of Sun Lee as the new chief marketing officer of BigPanda, Inc., a San Francisco-based provider of incident intelligence and automation powered by AIOps.

“Sun’s experience executing innovative marketing plans across technology companies of varying sizes combined with her fresh perspective has the entire company extremely excited,” said Assaf Resnick, CEO. “Her creativity and astute grasp of what drives successful marketing programs are exactly what we need to bring BigPanda to the next level. She’s also an excellent fit with the culture we have built, and I can’t wait to see her work her marketing magic first-hand.”

Ms. Lee was most recently chief marketing officer at the decision intelligence company Sisu, where she built a marketing team and helped the business reimagine its branding and messaging. Before that, she was vice president of global campaign, partner and digital marketing at Pure Storage, the publicly traded data storage hardware and software company. Previously, Ms. Lee spent more than four years at SurveyMonkey, ultimately rising to vice president of marketing and leading the company’s rebrand and successful IPO in 2018. She also has extensive design experience, including roles as creative director at Citrix, art director at Silverlign Group and branding consultant at MadeinSUN. Earlier in her career, she held positions at Gwen Francis Design Group, CreativeLift, and Celerity. She also currently serves as an advisor to Gyaan.

In her new position, Ms. Lee will lead BigPanda’s marketing efforts as the company builds on its growth trajectory. “Joining a company that helps solve an existing and widespread pain in the marketplace was particularly attractive to me, as was the fact that the market has plenty of opportunities for future growth,” Ms. Lee said. “The other main reason I joined was the people — decision-making can be difficult for startups and growth-stage businesses because of the number of changes they experience, so it’s important to learn how to execute as a team. In that vein, BigPanda’s clear desire to iterate together as a team was very refreshing.”

Related: Artico Search Recruits Chief Marketing Officer for Arkose Labs

BigPanda enables its customers to organize and mobilize the world’s DevOps and ITOps data. BigPanda’s incident intelligence and automation platform, powered by AIOps, empowers companies to keep business running, prevent service outages, and improve incident management to deliver extraordinary customer experiences. BigPanda’s platform serves organizations across industries and for enterprises of all sizes, from small and medium to Fortune 500 companies, to power their digital services.

Top Search Consultants

With offices in San Francisco, New York, and Austin, TX, Artico is off to one of the fastest starts among boutique search firms in recent memory. Ms. Chatfield-Taylor co-founded Artico with Matt Comyns, a cybersecurity leadership expert, to lead the firm’s rapidly expanding growth executive search team. Given the billions of dollars flowing into venture capital and private equity investments these days, as well as the ever-present threat of cybersecurity breaches, the founders expect big growth acceleration ahead. Ms. Chatfield-Taylor has completed over 75 CEO searches as well as partner, principal, and other CXO level assignments.

Artico Search Recruits Chief Marketing Officer for Showpad

Mercedes Chatfield-Taylor of Artico Search recently assisted in the recruitment of Jon Borgese as the new chief marketing officer of Showpad. Mr. Borgese most recently served as senior vice president of global marketing for Front. Before that, he was SVP of global marketing role for LivePerson. Prior to this, Mr. Borgese was senior director of marketing at Intermedia Cloud Communications.

Ms. Chatfield-Taylor’s team focuses on executive-level search for scaleup venture capital and private equity-backed technology companies. The team has deep expertise in global enterprise software, data and consumer internet businesses. Ms. Chatfield-Taylor is deeply passionate about the importance of diversifying the industry, with a full 53 percent of her placements tracked since 2019 being underrepresented executives.

Recent Search

Artico recently assisted in the recruitment of Angela Schmidt as the new chief marketing officer of AMCS. Ms. Schmidt has spent over 20 years in various marketing leadership roles in the B2B technology space. Prior to joining AMCS, she served as VP of global marketing at Acquia, an open source digital experience company. Prior to that, Ms. Schmidt spent 16 years combined leading global marketing teams at Software AG and webMethods. She is passionate about building and empowering global marketing teams, establishing meaningful customer relationships, and creating programs that deliver measurable revenue growth.

AMCS is a global provider of integrated software and vehicle technology for the environmental, waste, recycling, and resource industries. The company helps customers reduce their operating costs, increase asset utilization, optimize margins, and improve customer service. AMCS is headquartered in Limerick, Ireland.

Related: Artico Search Recruits Chief Marketing Officer for parcelLab

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media