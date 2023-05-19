Bryant Group Seeking President and CEO, University Advancement for the Montana State University Alumni Foundation

May 19, 2023 – Dallas-based executive search and talent development firm Bryant Group has been retained to recruit the next president and CEO/vice president, university advancement of the Montana State University Alumni Foundation. Chris Bingley, president of Bryant Group, is leading the assignment. “Montana State University has been fortunate to thrive under the leadership of its president, Dr. Waded Cruzado,” said Bryant Group. “This is an incredible opportunity to continue the history of success and growth at one of the most impactful and preeminent universities in the region.”

Reporting to the foundation’s board of governors, this executive manages a leadership team of direct reports responsible for development, engagement, finance and accounting, operations, communications and annual fund and data and information services. They will also manage the 60+ employees of the foundation.

The incoming executive will oversee the management of the foundation’s $232 million endowment, the foundation’s annual operating budget of approximately $10 million, and two related entities, Montana State University Innovation Campus (MSUIC) and Advance Technology, Inc (ATI).

The successful candidate will have a proven track record of building strong relationships with campus leadership and fostering a collaborative environment in a university-affiliated foundation and/or alumni association.

Key qualifications include:

Seven or more years of progressive success in a senior management role, preferably in a public university-affiliated foundation and/or alumni association. Experience in both fundraising and alumni engagement is preferred.

Proven track record of ethical and strategic leadership, collaborative planning and problem-solving, and positive program and personnel management.

Business acumen, including experience managing and implementing multi-department budgets; understanding of proper nonprofit financial management.

Senior management experience in the planning and execution of a comprehensive fundraising campaign.

Executive experience with developing and implementing business strategy.

Ability to inspire others through strong verbal, written, and interpersonal communication skills.

Ability to form strong relationships evidenced by effective collaboration with the university’s stakeholders, including university leadership, staff, donors, alumni, the community, corporate and foundation representatives, and other university-related non-profits.

Deep understanding of investment practices and endowment management.

Ability to affect and maintain a professional, proactive, positive, highly collaborative, and performance-centric work environment.

Interest in becoming familiar with Montana’s communities and culture.

The Montana State University Alumni Foundation is the institutionally related foundation of Montana State University with a mission to cultivate lifelong relationships and secure private support to advance Montana State University.

Montana State University, founded in 1893 as a Land Grant University, is the state’s largest university, enrolling a 2022 student population of 16,688 students. With more than $200 million in research expenditures annually, the university conducts more research than all other public and private entities in Montana combined. It is one of only 146 higher education institutions to receive an R1 designation for very high research activity by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education. The university offers over 250 undergraduate and 115 graduate degrees including through Gallatin College MSU, which offers more than 20 one- and two-year workforce degrees and certificates to meet the interests of students and the workforce needs of southwest Montana.

Proven Recruiters

Bryant Group specializes in advancement, fundraising, and leadership for universities, hospitals, and other non-profits. Its services include recruiting, talent development, and leadership coaching. The organization’s higher education clients include Stanford University, Harvard University, Michigan State University, Baylor University, the University of New Mexico, and others. Its healthcare clients include UCLA Center for the Health Sciences, the Mayo Clinic in both Minnesota and Arizona, Henry Ford Health Systems, Betty Ford Center, to name just a few. Its other non-profit clients include the American Heart Association, March of Dimes in both California and New York, the J. Paul Getty Trust, and more.

Bryant Group is led by president and CEO Sally Bryant. She joined the search firm in 2007 and brings 30 years of experience in advancement management, consulting and recruiting, as well as achievements from the corporate sales arena and success in other entrepreneurial activities.

Christopher P. Bryant, co-founder and advisor of the Bryant Group, is a leader in the recruitment of advancement, development, and fundraising professionals. In 1988, he helped start what the firm describes as the country’s first executive search firm to specialize exclusively in philanthropy recruitment. Bryant Group is the successor firm, established in 2002. Now under the leadership of Ms. Bryant, the woman-owned firm focuses on advancing great leadership through executive search, leadership coaching and interim leadership services. Bryant Group has impacted more than 10,000 leaders and served more than 275 organizations.

