Sterling Martin Recruits CEO for AACP

April 29, 2022 – Sterling Martin Associates, an executive search firm which specializes in recruiting talent for associations and other non-profit organizations, has placed Lee C. Vermeulen as the new executive vice president and chief executive officer of the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy (AACP) board of directors, effective July 1. He succeeds Lucinda L. Maine, who is retiring after 20 years in the role. Dr. Maine will work with the CEO-designate to help with a seamless transition. Leading the assignment for the Washington, D.C.-based recruitment firm are CEO and managing partner David S. Martin and vice president Brian J. Glade. Mr. Martin and the Sterling Martin Associates team have conducted several successful searches for pharmacy organization executives in recent years. Todd Sorensen, AACP’s 2019-2020 president, chaired the organization’s CEO search committee.

“The AACP board embarked upon a national search in September 2021 to identify a proven leader with the vision and executive experience to implement our robust strategic plan and priorities,” said president Stuart T. Haines. “Lee was our unanimous choice, and we are energized by his enthusiasm for AACP’s potential to accelerate pharmacy practice transformation, drive academic innovation, and address key issues like health equity and the well-being of the health workforce.”

Strong Experience

Mr. Vermeulen currently serves as chief efficiency officer for UK HealthCare, the University of Kentucky health system, in Lexington, KY. In his executive role, he is responsible for the development and oversight of enterprise-wide efforts to reduce unnecessary care variation under consistent, evidence-based standards, thus achieving measurable improvements in quality, patient outcomes and cost reduction. He leads various programs, including the UK Advancing BEST Care program, which crosses medical and surgical disciplines, settings of care and operational units in a value-based, patient-centered model.

Mr. Vermeulen is also a professor of medicine and pharmacy at the University of Kentucky. His academic work focuses on the development and implementation of evidence-based clinical practice guidelines and clinical decision support tools that drive the efficient delivery of high-quality health care.

“I am grateful to the AACP board of directors, for their confidence in selecting me as the next executive vice president and CEO, and to Dr. Lucinda Maine, for her 20 years of leadership to the association,” said Mr. Vermeulen. “Dr. Maine has set AACP on a fantastic course, and I am particularly excited to work with AACP members as we continue the work of implementing the AACP strategic plan and, together, achieving the mission and vision of pharmacy education.”

Founded in 1900, the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy is the national organization representing the interests of pharmacy education. The mission of AACP is to lead and partner with its members in advancing pharmacy education, research, scholarship, practice, and service to improve societal health. AACP is comprised of all accredited colleges and schools with pharmacy degree programs, including more than 6,500 faculty, 62,500 students enrolled in professional programs and 5,100 individuals pursuing graduate study. AACP is based in Arlington, VA.

Non-Profit Specialists

Sterling Martin Associates, established in 2006, focuses on finding leaders for associations and non-profit organizations. The firm has been engaged by over 150 clients throughout the U.S. Its staff consists of professionals located in Washington, D.C., New York, San Francisco, Chicago, and Orange County, CA. Eighty-five percent of the firm’s searches are for roles at the CEO/executive director level with the balance being for senior staff.

Mr. Martin guides the firm’s overarching business strategy while maintaining a lead role on multiple national projects each year. For nearly 30 years, he has led complex executive search projects throughout the U.S. Mr. Martin started his executive search career in 1989 after spending eight years in the corporate world. He has held senior-level positions with such global search firms as Korn Ferry and has launched new offices in Washington, D.C., Atlanta, and Irvine, CA.

Mr. Glade, vice president of client services, joined Sterling Martin Associates in early 2021. He has over 30 years of non-profit experience with both trade associations and professional societies. Mr. Glade is responsible for developing and maintaining client relationships. He also interviews C-suite and executive-level candidates on behalf of Sterling Martin’s clients. His responsibilities include identifying and qualifying candidates, and preparing detailed candidate profiles.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media