Anthem Executive Seeks Provost for Western Oregon University

March 6, 2023 – Executive recruitment firm Anthem Executive has been called in by Western Oregon University to lead its search for a new provost and vice president of academic affairs. Leading the assignment are Michael Ballew, Scott Watson, and Florene Stawowy.

The provost will have a career defining opportunity to elevate the university’s position as an accessible institution uniquely tailored to the needs of its diverse student body, according to Anthem Executive. “Working in partnership with the president, Western Oregon University’s next provost will play a central role in defining the future of Western Oregon University as an innovative and responsive university known for student support and commitment to inclusivity,” said the search firm.

As the university’s chief academic officer, and reporting directly to the president, the provost has oversight responsibility for academic affairs, which includes all colleges, Hamersly Library, graduate programs, the Sponsored Projects Office, the Research Institute, international programs, academic advising, and the registrar. The provost also works closely with Western Oregon University’s board of trustees, which has a standing academic and student affairs committee. The committee considers matters pertaining to the teaching, research, and public service programs of the university, as well as matters related to accreditation, educational policies, and academic integrity and excellence.

The right candidate will be a self-starter with a “builder” mentality, bringing a diverse strategy that encompasses inventive academic and student success models, said Anthem Executive. He or she must have a record of progressively advancing higher education leadership responsibilities, positions, and success. In addition, prospects should have the demonstrated ability to manage financial resources, complex budgets, and personnel as well as a commitment to shared governance in a higher education setting. The firm is looking for individuals with demonstrated experience working with and supporting the success of people who have diverse backgrounds, cultures, and languages.

Western Oregon University is a public university in Monmouth, OR. It was originally established in 1856 by Disciples of Christ pioneers as Monmouth University. The university offers more than 50 undergraduate majors, an honors program, 10 graduate programs, and a variety of graduate specializations, endorsements, and certificates.

Seasoned Recruiters

Anthem Executive, headquartered in Houston, TX, serves clients across a range of business sectors, including higher education, health sciences, corporate and non-profit institutions, global software and technology, private equity, insurance, service and manufacturing, oil and gas, and others. Its consultants bring a combined 80 years’ experience in the search industry. The firm’s higher education practice spans the entire leadership spectrum. In other sectors, Anthem Executive covers all roles from CEO and other C-suite leaders, board directors, vice president, and director, among others.

Anthem Executive has placed David Massaron, budget director for the State of Michigan, as chief business officer and CFO/senior vice president for finance and business operations and treasurer for Wayne State University in Detroit. Mr. Massaron will assume his new role upon the completion of the fiscal year 2022 budget for the state. Leading the assignment were Michael Ballew, Scott Watson, and Mike “JR” Wheless, co-founders, principals and consultants, along with Leyla Kayi, research and search operations, higher education. Mr. Massaron succeeds Rebecca Cooke, who came out of retirement to serve in the position on an interim basis. Ms. Cooke previously served as associate vice president for finance and administration, health affairs, as well as vice dean, finance, for the School of Medicine. She replaced William Decatur, who retired at the end of 2019.

Mr. Ballew, a registered Native American and member of the Echota Cherokee Tribe, serves as the firm’s chief diversity, inclusion, equity, and compliance officer, as well as search committee facilitator. He joined the executive search industry 14 years ago following a 20-plus year career in senior-level management with expertise in recruiting, counseling, training, operations, strategic planning, facilitation, project management, and workplace diversity.

Mr. Watson has been in the executive search industry for over 30 years. In addition to higher education institutions, he has served hospital/health systems, global software and technology companies, private equity enterprises, MCOs, insurance companies, service and manufacturing organizations with global footprints, and others.

Ms. Stawowy, who has been in executive search for over 20 years, is a core member of the higher education and academic health practice. Over the last two decades, she has developed deep expertise in senior‐level search, having been charged with numerous executive leadership transitions with a particular emphasis on higher education and academic health search.

