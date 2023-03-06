Pender & Howe Seeks President for Perimed AB

March 6, 2023 – Toronto-based Pender & Howe Executive Search has been enlisted to find the next president for Perimed AB, a Sweden-based medical devices and equipment, and manufacturing company. The company’s U.S. headquarters is in Las Vegas, NV. The assignment is being led by Céline Chabée, a partner with the search firm.

Reporting to the global chief executive officer, Perimed’s president will be responsible for developing, implementing, and managing the strategic direction of the U.S. region, said Pender & Howe. The president will be responsible for Perimed’s performance, ensuring that all internal stakeholders are functioning cohesively to achieve organizational goals and objectives. Further, this leader will be responsible for commercial operations, financial management, strategic planning, risk management, and stakeholder relations.

The president will be expected to lead and manage the operations for the U.S. region to advance strategy, culture, talent development, and operations with an emphasis on productivity and efficiency. Operations include business development, sales and marketing management, customer training, and after-sales support. This leader will be charged with building and fostering an environment of excellence by evaluating current talent and developing a high-performing team while establishing a clear direction of responsibilities and goals that maintain an ongoing focus on business development and superior client service.

Business transformation will be a critical responsibility of this role, said Pender & Howe. The president must identify areas of opportunity within the business and implement the changes necessary in order to improve company performance. The president will be expected to evaluate company growth opportunities in the U.S. market through market analysis, customer insights, product development, partnerships, acquisitions, digital transformation, international expansion, and talent management to support continued growth and success.

Key Qualifications

The preferred candidate for the president role is a hands-on, entrepreneurial business leader with a proven track record of building and leading high-performance teams, within the medical capital equipment industry, said Pender & Howe. The ideal incumbent is a visionary, proactive, and collaborative executive with high-caliber general management qualifications and leadership skills. The preferred candidate is recognized for their ability to identify and capitalize on new market opportunities through the development of effective business strategies followed by the execution of company-wide initiatives and programs. Additionally, this individual must have strong industry connections and positions the organization to develop relationships and communicate its vision and services to external stakeholders.

A bachelor’s degree required for this position, with a business or healthcare focus preferred, said the search firm. A master’s degree or other advanced degree is preferred. Candidates should have a minimum of 10 years of progressive leadership responsibilities managing commercial teams within the medical device industry. Experience selling and/or managing commercial teams is also expected.

Perimed AB was founded in 1981 and is headquartered just outside Stockholm, Sweden. Perimed develops, manufactures, and markets state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment to assess microcirculation and peripheral perfusion as well as peripheral arterial disease. The company offers solutions for clinical use as well as for research. Perimed has unique competence in fiber optics, laser and camera optics, as well as tissue optics making the company a leader in measuring and assessing microcirculation and peripheral macro circulation. Perimed is a global company with subsidiaries in the U.S., China, France, Italy, and Germany.

Seasoned Recruiters

Pender & Howe Executive Search is a boutique executive search firm with offices in Toronto, Montreal, New York, Edmonton, Vancouver, and San Francisco. The firm has more than 30 years of combined experience in leadership advisory and executive search. Pender & Howe focuses on collaborating with governing boards and CEOs in identifying world-class executive leaders. It provides leadership solutions that encompass venture capital firms, private equity, new technologies, emerging sectors, as well as board advisory positions. Its clients range from pre-seed start-ups and VC-backed disrupters to global public companies. Specialties include executive search, CEO search, leadership strategy, succession planning, executive assessment, talent management, executive recruiting, culture transformation, board services, and digital transformation.

Last year, Pender & Howe joined Kestria, formerly known as IRC Global Executive Search Partners. “We are thrilled to represent Kestria in Canada and the USA, and we are committed to fulfilling the alliance’s mission of providing first-class executive search services wherever you are in the world, with our efforts in Canada and the USA,” said Travis Hann, managing partner of Pender & Howe. “We are confident this will be a mutually beneficial partnership for many years to come.”

Ms. Chabée has an extensive network coupled with deep industry-specific knowledge gained through 20 years of direct pharmaceutical and healthcare experience. She advises clients on executive-level search strategies in the biotech, medtech, and healthcare industries. A pharmacist by trade, Ms. Chabée has also accumulated more than 900 hours of practice in professional coaching (PCC certification).

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media