Amrop Rosin Launches Digital Transformation Practice   

May 10, 2022 – Toronto-based executive search and advisory firm Amrop Rosin has appointed Naveen Kumar and Sanjiv Purba as co-leaders of its new digital transformation practice. “Digital transformation is on the mind of every business leader,” said Jeff Rosin, founder. “We are launching a focused practice bolstered by two world leaders to meet this need and connect clients with the talent they need to achieve their boldest ambitions.” Mr. Kumar has a deep understanding of financial and professional services in both the public and private sectors. He previously held senior roles with organizations such as Info-Tech Research Group, KPMG, Citigroup, JP Morgan, and IBM. Mr. Purba specializes in working with C-suites and boards that want to digitally transform their businesses. He is a global thought leader who has written over 19 books as well as articles in publications such as The Toronto Star and The Globe & Mail. Before joining Amrop Rosin, Mr. Purba held roles at leading organizations such as KPMG, Deloitte, IBM, Microsoft, and IMAX.

In addition, Karen Hawitt has joined Amrop Rosin as partner based in Calgary to lead the expansion of the firm’s presence across Western Canada. She has 20 years of experience in both global and boutique search firms across industries including life sciences, private equity, financial services, healthcare, and energy.

“Western Canada is a major focus for us,” said Mr. Rosin. “This market is critical within the Canadian business landscape. We want to play an expanded role to find its future leaders.”

Continued Growth

These new roles continue the major growth of Amrop Rosin since September when the firm became part of the global Amrop family and added a key strategic hire in Kelly Freeman as principal. Ms. Freeman leads the emerging talent business, with a focus on retail, consumer goods, financial services, and technology.

“We are quite literally in the people business, and the growth of Amrop Rosin will be driven by our incredible people,” said Mr. Rosin, “Clients count on us to find inspiring leaders for their businesses, and that is what we do best – find and secure top talent who understand client needs and commit to high-touch service.”

Amrop Rosin is a wholly owned boutique firm with a special focus on professional services, financial services, real estate, consumer and retail, industrial, and natural resources. Prior to founding the firm in 2014, Mr. Rosin led the Canadian practice of a global, publicly traded executive search firm for nearly 15 years. Amrop Rosin recruits CEOs, senior executives, and board members, with a particular emphasis on working with mid to large cap private equity firms and their portfolio companies, as well as public companies and professional services firms. In addition, Amrop Rosin offers interim management through its RES Interim Service.

“Joining Amrop further enables us to serve our clients seamlessly on a global basis,” Mr. Rosin said. “The high touch, hands-on approach, combined with the flexibility and agility for which we’re known, will be further enhanced through the partnering with highly respected colleagues around the world in meeting our clients’ global needs, as they recover from the pandemic and are experiencing a highly competitive executive talent market.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media