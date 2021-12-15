Russell Reynolds Associates Recruits CEO for Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association

December 15, 2021 – After an extensive executive search by leading search firm Russell Reynolds Associates, the Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association (LMOGA) has selected Tommy Faucheux as its new president. Mr. Faucheux begins his new role on Jan. 10. “After an exhaustive national search which included candidates from throughout Louisiana and abroad, the LMOGA board voted to overwhelmingly appoint Tommy Faucheux as our next president,” said LMOGA chair Lavelle Edmondson, of Marathon Petroleum Co. “Tommy brings a wealth of corporate and public policy experience that will help LMOGA realize our vision of becoming one of the most reliable, credible, and effective trade associations in the country.”

A native Louisianan, Mr. Faucheux has worked in government and public affairs for the Dow Chemical Co. for nearly 15 years, most recently serving as the company’s director of state government affairs. In this role he has been responsible for government affairs for Dow’s Southeast region in the U.S., which includes Louisiana as well as Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, and Tennessee. He also provided strategic public affairs support to Dow Louisiana facilities.

“I am excited and honored for the opportunity to be leading LMOGA at such a pivotal time for the energy industry,” said Mr. Faucheux. “As a native of Louisiana, I personally know the importance and benefits of a strong oil and natural gas industry. I look forward to the role that our member companies will play in the future of Louisiana and the nation.”

Mr. Faucheux said he looks forward to advocating for sound policies that support the industry in the state. “As one of Louisiana’s longest-standing trade associations, LMOGA has a critical role to play for the future of Louisiana’s oil and natural gas industry,” he said. “Whether it’s exploration and production onshore or offshore, development of infrastructure, pipelines, and LNG facilities, or refinery expansions, Louisiana needs strong policies to keep moving our economy forward.”

Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association, founded in 1923, is a trade association exclusively representing all sectors of the oil and gas industry operating in Louisiana and the Gulf of Mexico. LMOGA serves exploration and production, refining, transportation, marketing and mid-stream companies as well as other firms in the fields of law, engineering, environment, financing and government relations.

LMOGA’s mission is to promote and represent the oil and gas industry operating in Louisiana and the Gulf of Mexico by extending representation of its members in the Louisiana legislature, state and federal regulatory agencies, the Louisiana congressional delegation, the media, and the general public.

Global Search Firm

Russell Reynolds Associates is a global leadership advisory and search firm.

Russell Reynolds’ CEO practice works with board leadership and nominating committees of public and private companies, as well as non-profit organizations, to recruit, develop and advise board members, board chairs and CEOs. The firm has placed CEOs at an array of organizations, including Neiman Marcus Group, the DoSeum, Parkinson’s Foundation, USA Volleyball, CDC Group and Save the Children UK, among many others.

The firm also conducts in-depth organizational culture assessment and measures the cultural fit of key leadership and candidates in the following areas: arts and culture, global development, higher education, non-profit health and human services, public sector, social justice and advocacy, as well as trade and professional associations.

