Amrop Elects New Board Members

August 4, 2021 – Global recruiting organization Amrop has added Jaime Montemayor, managing partner, Amrop Mexico, and Thomas Hofer, managing partner, Amrop Hofer Tan, Singapore. “Jaime and Thomas bring significant business knowledge and global leadership to Amrop’s board, built through many years of experience in executive search consulting as well as in industry,” said Annika Farin, Amrop chair. “They are key members of our Latam and APAC regional teams and we look forward to their continued impact on behalf of our firms. These appointments not only reflect Amrop’s strategy to walk the talk on diversity and inclusion (with eight board members from eight different nationalities and three women) but also Amrop’s growth targets outside Europe, as we emerge stronger out of the pandemic.”

Mr. Montemayor has been a partner of Amrop since 2015. He is a consultant in Mexico for the industrial, technology, and consumer and retail sectors. He also leads projects in leadership and board services. Mr. Montemayor’s experience includes leadership positions in commercial management, sales, operations, strategy and business consulting. He has worked internationally and locally for multinationals, mid-caps and family-owned companies. He also has deep expertise helping companies in their go-to-market, growth, reorganization and transformation challenges.

Mr. Hofer is managing partner of Amrop Hofer Tan in Singapore. He has decades of professional experience in retained executive search, board consulting, succession planning, and strategic talent advisory at board and senior management levels. Mr. Hofer is also a former commanding officer of a military regiment, with four battalions and 2,500 personnel under his leadership. Mr. Hofer also served as team manager of the Swiss National Elite Rowing Team, participating in World Cup and World Championships during two Olympic cycles: 2004 Athens and 2008 Beijing. He has advised on the search for several critical leadership appointments in the international sports arena and continues to collaborate on senior talent requirements as part of Amrop’s global sports practice.

Together with its existing members, Amrop’s new Global Board consists of eight members from around the world, carefully designed to bring a representative balance of perspectives to the governance of Amrop’s global partnership:

Annika Farin, chair (Germany)

Andrew Woodburn (South Africa)

Marie Högstedt (Sweden)

Adam Saunders (U.K.)

Oana Ciornei (Romania)

Jarle Trandokken (Norway)

Jaime Montemayor (Mexico)

Thomas Hofer (Singapore)

Founded in 1977, Amrop advises organizations in executive search, board and leadership services. The organization has 65 offices in 53 countries.

Recent Alliance

JM Search, a senior-level talent provider serving private equity investors, portfolio companies and Fortune 1000s, and Amrop, have formed a strategic alliance that will see both companies expanding their offerings for their clients as well as growing their respective global reach. “We are very excited about our alliance with Amrop,” said John Marshall, chief executive officer of JM Search. “Our two firms share many of the core personal and professional values that have enabled us to hire great people and work with many of the leading private equity, private and public companies around the globe.” He said both firms a similar philosophy and dedication to search quality and efficiency. “We look forward to extending our new global reach to our existing U.S. based clients.”

This new relationship will allow both companies to bring considerable added value to their respective domestic and international clients and an opportunity to work jointly on global executive search and leadership projects. “Given the long-established nature of both businesses as well as their shared values, Amrop and JM Search will not only be able to provide their clients with access to new geographies; the alliance will also provide immediate access to the specialist local expertise and the proven track records of both firms,” said Amrop.

