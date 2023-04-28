Amrop Expands in Ireland

April 28, 2023 – Amrop, a global leadership advisory and executive search partnership, has expanded in Ireland with the addition of Catherine Tempany as a new partner. She has over 25 years’ business experience at senior management level with a range of Irish and international companies. As an executive search consultant, her focus has been on international C-suite roles across various sectors.

Previously, Ms. Tempany held a number of senior commercial and operations roles at O2 Ireland, Vodafone Ireland, and American Airlines. As a qualified leadership and executive coach, she brings to Amrop a coaching perspective and insight to her executive search practice. She has extensive international experience having worked in Ireland, the U.S., the U.K., Belgium, Spain, and Switzerland. Ms. Tempany speaks English, French, and Spanish. During her career, she has gained experience in operations, sales, marketing, and executive search consultancy, across a range of industries including telecoms and technology, consumer and retail, professional services, and aviation.

Ireland has a modern knowledge economy, focusing on services and high-tech industries and dependent on trade, industry, and investment. The country’s famous drinks industry employs about 92,000 people and contributes billions to the Irish economy, making it one of its biggest sectors. It supports jobs in agriculture, distilling, and brewing. But a growing financial services sector base is also important, employing some 35,000 people and contributing billions in taxes annually to the Irish economy. Ireland is the seventh largest provider of wholesale financial services in Europe.

Founded in 1977, Amrop advises organizations in executive search, board, and leadership services. The organization has 67 offices in 54 countries.

Recent Growth

Amrop recently assembled a new team in Istanbul, marking its reentry to the Turkish market. With headquarters in Istanbul, Amrop Turkiye offers executive search and leadership advisory services across C-suite, board, and senior management functions. The firm will focus on a broad range of sectors including industrial, consumer, retail, life sciences, healthcare, digital, and technology.

Related: Amrop Appoints Co-Head of Government in Australia

İrem Göğüş, who leads the organization, has specialized in working with major global brands in the consumer goods sector, built from her previous experience in European and MEA marketing and brand management roles at Reckitt Benckiser. Ms. Göğüş was previously with Boyden, where she spent almost eight years, most recently as a managing partner.

Amrop also recently added Gabriele Gradnitzer and Sandra Schrögenauer to represent the Amrop brand and business in Austria. The executive search and leadership veterans will operate the new company under the global Amrop brand, with offices located at Karlsplatz in Vienna’s first district. They are joined by a team of six consultants and researchers offering executive search and leadership advisory services with a focus on top management functions. The firm’s clients include multinational corporations as well as medium-sized, owner-managed companies, and private foundations.

Amrop UK Names Equity Partner

Amrop has announced that Lucie Shaw has been named managing partner at Amrop UK, joining the three founding managing partners in equity ownership of the company as the U.K. business continues its growth trajectory. “Lucie has earned a strong reputation throughout her career for delivering top-tier executive search and talent consulting projects and is known for her focus on quality,” said Adam Saunders, managing partner, Amrop UK. “We are lucky to have her on board, and we can’t wait to see how she shapes the futures of our many consumer-facing clients.”

Ms. Gradnitzer and Schrögenauer take over Amrop’s Austrian business from Günther Tengel, who will take on the role of international senior advisor to the firm and will accompany the business transition with selected longstanding clients.

“We are excited about this positive evolution of the Amrop brand in Austria, building on previous decades of market-leading success,” said Annika Farin, chair of the Amrop Partnership. “The new team brings a proven track record and an energized outlook to the group, as we continue to build ‘what’s next’ across Amrop’s global business. We are very pleased to be able to realize our philosophy in the best possible way with this new partnership: customized consulting at the highest level, with a personal touch, based on many years of experience and industry know-how so that our clients and candidates can continue to take center stage.”

Related: Amrop Names Global Practice Leaders

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media