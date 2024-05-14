AltoPartners Elects New Member Firm in Abu Dhabi and London

May 14, 2024 – AltoPartners, an international alliance of boutique executive search and leadership consulting firms, has added Evrima, an executive search and leadership solutions firm with offices in Abu Dhabi and London, as its newest member firm. Led by Karla Dorsch, Evrima specializes in buy-side financial services, with a client base comprising asset managers, private banks, investment companies, sovereign wealth funds and family offices. “We are delighted to have Evrima aboard,” said Sonal Agrawal, global chair for AltoPartners. “Their area of expertise complements our partners in Dubai and opens considerable scope for synergistic growth in the UAE and due to the scope and depth of Ms. Dorsch’s network, further opportunities across Europe and North America. Ms. Dorsch is a respected and well-known figure in the financial services sector and a seasoned executive search practitioner. She and her team will be an asset to our global financial services practice.”

Ms. Dorsch, who is based in Abu Dhabi, said that she and her team were ideally placed to help international firms looking to join the migratory and investment influx to the Middle East, particularly to the UAE and Dubai.

“It’s an exciting time to be working in the Emirates,” Ms. Dorsch said. “The UAE’s foreign direct investment boom and national reputation uplift mean that companies have access to some of the world’s best talent. The region has excellent infrastructure and a deserved reputation for ease of doing business that attracts highly qualified and talented professionals worldwide. We have helped many global clients establish a base here, and we expect to be doing a lot more of that in 2024.”

“Identifying and onboarding a new partner is an exacting process,” said Ms. Agrawal. “It can take many hours of due diligence to ensure that we maintain the high standards of integrity, quality, and authenticity that clients expect when contracting with a member of AltoPartners. Evrima not only shares our values but also combines deep local knowledge with extensive global experience in financial services. This is also a big win for our clients around the world as it widens and deepens the talent pool as AltoPartners is not bound by global off-limits.”

With 62 offices in 37 countries, AltoPartners maintains a strong presence in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The organization was established in 2006 by a group of entrepreneurial companies.

Recent Growth

In April, AltoPartners named its first-ever partner firm in Ireland. After an exhaustive search, Dublin-based Cronin Partners International Search joined the global partnership. Founded by Claire Cronin in 2003, Cronin Partners has a track record based on its work among the Irish diaspora, as well as serving local and international businesses operating in Ireland and globally.

“Ireland is a strategic location that has become even more important post-Brexit, as the English-speaking gateway to Europe with its well-established financial center that plays host to some of the world’s leading multinationals,” said Sonal Agrawal, the global chair for AltoPartners. “We are very pleased to welcome a strong and credible partner in Ireland to boost our strong European presence, and in Cronin Partners, we have found the perfect culture fit.”

Earlier this year, AltoPartners added Spanish firm, Leaderland Iberia to its network. Founded by Plácido Fajardo, a business leader, board member and author, the firm is headquartered in Madrid focused on executive search, leadership consulting, talent management and organizational structures and assessments.

“We are very proud to have the team from Leaderland join us and cement our presence in Spain,” said Ms. Agrawal. “Moreso, we are delighted to welcome Plácido back into the AltoPartners family and look forward to working closely with the team as they develop business across Europe and LATAM. Their well-regarded position in the market, their focus on leadership development, and the vast experience of their partners will add tremendous fire-power to AltoPartners globally. Our global partnership and reputation have afforded us the opportunity to partner with firms who share our passion, our business goals, and most importantly our values.”

