Agilium Worldwide Adds Merrion Executive Search in Toronto

November 11, 2022 – Global executive search consortium Agilium Worldwide has added Toronto-based boutique search and advisory firm Merrion Executive Search as its newest member firm. Merrion Executive Search works across many industries, partnering with global financial services organizations and international banks, fintechs and technology firms, recognized brands and start-ups.

“Merrion is recognized for its personal touch and commitment to high standards of service and delivery,” Agilium Worldwide said. “The firm has a solid track record of success – its consultants are instrumental partners to their clients in addressing urgent needs and challenging situations. Such situations include searches that require key experience, specialized talent and in-demand expertise. Merrion continues to build long-lasting relationships founded on trust, confidence, and shared values.”

“Merrion is excited to have joined Agilium Worldwide,” said James Hayes, founder and managing director of Merrion Executive Search. “We are confident that membership will enhance our service offering in Canada in a number of ways. Our clients that have an international footprint often ask if we have the capacity, market knowledge, and reach to support their organizations in other regions. And now we are able to meet that need. Furthermore, we have been exploring ways to engage in an international network of like-minded, entrepreneurial search partners whose knowledge and expertise we can leverage to win new business and continue to expand our presence in Canada. Our association with Agilium Worldwide meets these goals perfectly. Merrion is always interested in learning about the successful and innovative approaches and methods used by peers in other markets (and for Merrion to do likewise). We are looking forward to a long-term and fruitful partnership with the group.”

Mr. Hayes has almost 20 years of experience as an executive search practitioner. Prior to forming his own firm, he worked for professional search companies in Europe (Ireland) and in Canada. Mr. Hayes has substantial expertise in broad areas of financial services, fintech, and payments, and assists global organizations with their senior and C-level human capital needs.

Toronto Market

Toronto is an international center for business and finance. Generally considered the financial and industrial capital of Canada, Toronto has a high concentration of banks and brokerage firms on Bay Street in the Financial District. The Toronto Stock Exchange is the world’s seventh-largest stock exchange by market capitalization. The five largest financial institutions of Canada, collectively known as the Big Five, have national offices in Toronto. The city is an important center for the media, publishing, telecommunication, information technology, and film production industries; it is home to Bell Media, Rogers Communications, and Torstar. Other prominent Canadian corporations in the Greater Toronto Area include Magna International, Celestica, Manulife, Sun Life Financial, the Hudson’s Bay Company, and major hotel companies and operators, such as Four Seasons Hotels and Fairmont Hotels and Resorts.

Agilium Worldwide is an international strategic group of independent, owner managed, retained executive search firms. It has 27 members in 29 countries worldwide and continues to grow. Agilium Worldwide member firms are trusted advisors to companies ranging from the Fortune 500 to upcoming and start-up companies around the globe.

Recent Addition

Earlier this year, Agilium Worldwide added Neumann Executive in Poland as a new member firm. “In Agilium Worldwide we are not looking to grow our footprint at any cost,” said Monika Borgers, executive director of Agilium Worldwide. “We only welcome executive search firms in strategic geographical locations who share our aspiration to excellence. We work so well together as a group because our members share a vision of customer service and expertise. We are strong not because we have many locations, but the best firms. That’s why we are happy to welcome Katarzyna Murray (managing partner) and Neumann Executive to the Agilium family.”

