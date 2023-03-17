AETHOS Consulting Group Acquires Seak International

March 17, 2023 – To better work within a post-pandemic hospitality environment that requires new skills, different positions, and overall staffing creativity, hospitality advisory and executive search firm AETHOS Consulting Group has acquired Seak International, a human resources consulting firm with a track record serving Fortune 500, mid-sized, and family/entrepreneurial companies in industries including hospitality, retail, manufacturing, consumer goods, manufacturing, and financial services. Principals Gary Pearl and Deborah Eininger have joined the AETHOS team and will be responsible for expanding the reach of the AETHOS platform throughout North America. In addition to executive search, Mr. Pearl and Ms. Eininger bring expertise in learning and development, performance management, coaching, and team and individual assessment.

“I have known Gary and Deborah for many years, and we have collaborated in the past on numerous engagements,” said Keith Kefgen, managing director of AETHOS. “We look forward to integrating them into the company and expanding our consulting offerings accordingly.”

Mr. Pearl, founding partner of Seak International, has 40 years of corporate and consulting human resources experience focusing on the implementation of HR strategies to support the achievement of business goals. He has completed client assignments in executive search, organizational planning and development, design and development of individual, team, and organizational learning strategies; performance management / succession planning; and alignment of team and individual actions and plans with business priorities.

Previously, Mr. Pearl was SVP of HR for a leading manufacturer of household, personal care, and do-it-yourself products where he was responsible for worldwide HR plans and strategies. As a member of the company’s management committee, he was part of the team responsible for the merger and integration of Reckitt & Colman and L&F Products, two global consumer goods manufacturers. He was also a member of the team spearheading the sales process during the divestiture of L&F by Eastman Kodak. Mr. Pearl is based in New Jersey.

Ms. Eininger is a human resources executive with over 30 years of consulting and operational experience. As a founding partner of Seak, she and her partner created their company’s mission to provide strategic guidance and leadership for all aspects of the human resource functions, which included establishing a vision and direction for a full complement of human capital programs, polices, and services. Ms. Eininger has worked closely with her client base, in both the public and private sectors. Her specialized skills include strategic framework evaluation, curriculum design specific to the adult learner, and development of assessment programs to address the needs of the organization, as well as the individual.

Prior to Seak, Ms. Eininger brought over 10 years of generalist HR and employment experience as a vice president of HR in the banking/financial segment and as director of worldwide organization development for a leading consumer products division of Eastman Kodak.

Related: AETHOS Consulting Group Expands to Las Vegas

AETHOS Consulting Group is a human capital advisory firm focused on the hospitality sector, specializing in executive search, compensation consulting, performance management, culture creation, and organizational effectiveness. The firm is based in Boulder, CO, with offices in New York, London, Melbourne, Philadelphia, and Dallas.

Recent Expansion

AETHOS recently expanded into Las Vegas with Mr. Kefgen moving from New York to spearhead the new location. Mr. Kefgen and the other founding partners of AETHOS Consulting Group (Juliette Boone, Andrew Hazelton, Matt Peterson, and Thomas Mielke) have long felt the need to expand the company’s reach in the gaming industry. “By establishing a local presence in one of the biggest gaming markets, we will be able to more closely support key players as it relates to their inhouse HR and talent requirements,” said Mr. Kefgen.

Las Vegas is one of the biggest tourist destinations in the world, and it is in the top three destinations for business conventions in the U.S. Renowned for its many entertainment options, the metropolitan area is home to more than 2.2 million residents.

Related: AETHOS Consulting Group Tapped by Red Lion Hotels to Lead CEO Search

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media