AGB Search Tapped by Lewis University to Find Next President

October 28, 2025 – Washington, D.C.-based recruitment firm AGB Search, which specializes in higher education leadership assignments, has been retained by Lewis University to lead in its search its 11th president. Melissa K. Trotta, Matthew J. Kilcoyne, and John Cech are leading the assignment. The Lewis University board of trustees has announced that president David Livingston, will retire at the conclusion of the 2025–26 academic year.

The president serves as the CEO of the university and has oversight responsibility for the administration of academic affairs, student services, enrollment management, business and finance, mission advancement, external relations, and all other University priorities and principal functions. In this capacity, the president will demonstrate a future-readiness that encompasses the ability to lead through change and innovation while honoring and advancing the university’s Catholic identity and Lasallian heritage. The president serves on all standing committees of the board of trustees as an ex officio member, as well as serves on the trusteeship and governance committee and the executive committee.

This role requires not only safeguarding the university’s heritage but also championing its future as an emerging research institution that integrates scholarship, innovation, and Lasallian initiatives in service of students and society. The president also plays a visible role in supporting student life, recognizing its critical impact on university community, institutional pride, and alumni engagement.

The successful candidate will bring an innovative spirit, not just technological, but also in pedagogy, partnerships, and revenue models, ensuring Lewis remains relevant and competitive while staying grounded in mission, according to AGB Search. As stated in the institution’s bylaws, “it is preferred that the President be a Roman Catholic.”

The president must possess a terminal degree, an unwavering belief in academic excellence, coupled with outstanding leadership skills, along with extensive experience in higher education leadership and service. The role requires the capacity to navigate uncertainty, lead through disruption, and cultivate resilience across the institution. A proven record of fundraising and leadership in comprehensive or capital campaigns is expected, along with excellent communication skills that can influence, motivate, and unify diverse constituencies.

Lewis University is a private, coeducational Roman Catholic institution in Romeoville, IL, founded in 1932 by the Archdiocese of Chicago. Today, it offers more than 80 undergraduate majors and many graduate offerings, serving a richly diverse student body in both traditional and adult student pathways.

Serving Colleges and Universities

AGB Search conducts searches for college and university presidents, chancellors, provosts, vice presidents, deans, university system heads, and CEOs of coordinating boards and related foundations. The firm was founded by the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges (AGB) in 2010.

Dr. Trotta joined AGB Search as associate managing principal in 2017. She has spent more than 25 years in higher education administration at universities including Harvard, Georgetown and Johns Hopkins in leadership roles that spanned admissions and enrollment, program management, executive education, and strategic planning. She has partnered with institutions on searches for presidents, chief financial officers, chief information officers, deans, provosts, executive vice presidents/chief operating officers, and vice presidents and vice provosts for enrollment management, finance and administration, institutional research and university registrar services.

Mr. Kilcoyne joined AGB Search as a principal in January 2023. He has over 20 years of higher-education executive search experience, having completed over 250 searches. His search assignments for presidents, vice presidents and deans have focused on search committee and board relations; institutional analysis; marketing, candidate identification, recruitment, and evaluation; candidate due diligence; and selection and transition.

Dr. Cech joined AGB Search as an executive search consultant in June 2025. He brings decades of executive experience and national recognition as a transformational higher education leader. Dr. Cech most recently served as the 18th president of Carroll College (2018–2025), where he led the institution to national prominence through academic innovation, capital improvements, and global partnerships. A former deputy commissioner for the Montana University System and dean/CEO of City College at Montana State University Billings, Dr. Cech is widely respected for his ability to build strategic coalitions and guide institutional change.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief and Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media