Acertitude Names Global Head of Talent

November 11, 2021 – Executive search firm Acertitude has appointed Ben Warner as vice president of talent. Based in Chicago, he reports to Guy Barnes, managing partner. “Ben’s role is a hugely important one for all of us within Acertitude,” Mr. Barnes said. “It represents a key investment in each one of us as we develop our job families and provide structured growth and development for all.” In his new position, Mr. Warner will lead and drive Acertitude’s people strategy, including talent acquisition, talent development and talent operations. His appointment represents the search firm’s continued commitment to its workplace and will accelerate the hiring of high-caliber talent to meet heightened demand for the search firm’s executive search, assessment and pre-deal services in the U.S., Europe and elsewhere.

Mr. Warner comes to Acertitude from Russell Reynolds Associates, where he served as manager of global learning and development. Before that he served as a senior consultant of global learning and development for Spencer Stuart. “Coming to us with this background, Ben’s understanding of our industry and all of our roles within it is truly distinctive,” said Barnes. “Moreover, having worked with Ben previously, he is a wonderful cultural fit for our firm. He will help us define what talent means within Acertitude and ensure that we continue to recruit the very best people while retaining and growing the wonderfully talented team we already have.”

During his time as global learning and development leader for Russell Reynolds Associates and Spencer Stuart, Mr. Warner developed a variety of programs for team members across every level and onboarded new colleagues in meaningful ways. His earlier experience includes facilitating team-building sessions and leading executive focus groups as a professional development consultant at Walgreens.

“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to join a firm dedicated to people and culture, where I can make a difference in the lives of our team members,” said Mr. Warner. “As we continue to scale globally, my mission begins with finding the right people and designing a compelling reason for them to flourish while they’re here. As well as setting a learning plan for the firm – inclusive of everyone – filled with training programs and development initiatives.”

Fast Growing Search Firm

Founded in 2015, Acertitude specializes in recruiting CEO, C-suite, and executive talent in the consumer, financial, healthcare and life sciences, industrial, private equity, professional services, and technology sectors. Its consultants work from offices in Boston; Dallas; Miami; London; New York; Philadelphia; Providence, RI; Raleigh, NC; Shanghai; and Washington, D.C.

Last month, Acertitude named Charlotte Cederwall as a partner and EMEA lead for the firm’s global consumer and retail practice. Her considerable influence in this space and in the private investment industry will both extend and strengthen the firm’s consumer and retail capabilities while evolving its private equity offering globally.

Related: Acertitude Opens London Office

Ms. Cederwall, who will be based out of the London office, will serve as advisor to consumer-facing companies worldwide. Her expertise spans retail, apparel and accessories, E-commerce, travel, multi-site leisure, and food and beverage among other consumer goods. “At a time when disruption and innovation are sweeping across the sector, she is invariably focused on making executive connections that provide strong leadership and truly transformative outcomes for her clients — and their customers and consumers,” Acertitude said.

Acertitude also recently added Scott Jacobs to its global technology practice as a partner. “A well-respected executive in the global technology recruitment space, Scott is an ideal fit for our quickly-scaling tech team,” said Rick DeRose, co-founder and managing partner of Acertitude. “His vast experience in C-level search and assessment in conjunction with his extraordinary client-focused mentality will be invaluable to our team and our clients as we continue to scale our global platform with a singular focus on brilliant outcomes and service.”

Mr. Jacobs has cross-border experience encompasses working with public and private enterprises across Europe and the Americas, advising clients across their talent agenda. He is well-versed in communications infrastructure and services, SaaS, professional services and the broader technology sectors. Mr. Jacobs most recently was a senior partner for 15 years with Heidrick and Struggles.

Related: Acertitude Names Managing Partner

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media