Academic Search Seeks Provost for New Mexico State University

November 8, 2022 – Education-focused executive recruiter Academic Search has been enlisted to find the next provost and chief academic officer for New Mexico State University in La Cruces. In November, 2021, provost Carol Parker was placed on paid administrative leave after the NMSU Faculty Senate and the Associated Students of New Mexico State University passed resolutions of no-confidence in both her and the university’s president, John Floros, and called for their immediate dismissal. The resolutions charged that the university overspent on administration and that administrators ignored their concerns, according to the Albuquerque Journal. Ms. Parker was terminated in January. Dr. Floros stepped down that month as well. Dorothy Campbell, who most recently served as interim vice chancellor for academic affairs at Texas A&M University, took over as NMSU’s interim provost in March.

The assignment is being led by senior consultants Maria Thompson and Cynthia M. Patterson, along with associate consultant Lisa C. Rosenberg

“NMSU seeks a visionary provost and CAO with extensive experience as a successful faculty member and academic leader who is prepared to further advance

NMSU as a leader in providing access to education for a highly diverse population as a Hispanic and minority serving institution,” said Academic Search. “The provost should understand what it means to serve racially, ethnically, and culturally diverse student populations, with multiple intersecting identities, at an HIS/MSI, as well as support learning, research, and service within this context.”

The university seeks a transformational leader who possesses the academic, financial, and strategic acumen to offer strong, collaborative, and transparent

leadership within the community, said the search firm. The provost and CAO will be expected to be a trusted partner with the chancellor. He or she will be charged with directing the academic programs of the institution. Overall responsibilities typically include academic planning, teaching and learning, research and creativity, extension and outreach, and coordination of interdepartmental programs and processes in pursuit of academic excellence.

The provost and CAO will be expected to provide inspiring administrative leadership and solid operational standards for all the academic components of the university and guides academic, research and creativity, and extension and outreach programs, said Academic Search. The individual will work with the deans and financial development teams to identify new sources of revenue to support existing programs, and to create and fund new programs which are in keeping with the mission of the university. He or she will be responsible for the development, implementation, and assessment of faculty promotion and tenure, the university’s programs and services that promote student excellence and social mobility, diversity, and enhance student life.

Key Qualifications

Candidates must have an earned doctorate degree from an accredited institution. A record of teaching and scholarship to merit appointment at NMSU at the level of full professor with tenure is also required. Prospects should have substantial and progressive academic management experience with demonstrated success. In addition, demonstrated experience of leading successful activities to insure diversity, equity, and inclusive environments for students, faculty members, and/or staff members is necessary.

Academic leadership experience at the dean, vice president for academic affairs, or provost level is among the preferred qualifications for the role. Priority will be given to candidates who have eight years of increasingly progressive management experience within a midsize to large, diverse, university environment that is a HSI/MSI or HBCU, and experience with oversight of faculty with teaching

excellence, notable research and/or creativity accomplishments, scholarly service, extension and outreach, undergraduate and graduate student success, and related initiatives and achievements.

Established in 1888, New Mexico State University is an education institution offering bachelors, masters, and doctoral degrees. It offers program in fields of agriculture and home economics, arts and sciences, business administration and economics, education, engineering, and health and social services. The university has endowment assets worth $48.1 million.

Higher Education Recruiters

Academic Search is the only search firm in the nation with a formal relationship to a premier leadership development program. As the subsidiary of the American Academic Leadership Institute (AALI), the firm provides substantial financial support to a number of leadership identification, development and support programs across all sectors of public and private higher education. The firm is headquartered in Washington, D.C. The firm is led by Jay Lemons, who has served as president since 2017, after serving for 25 years as a college president in both public and private higher education.

Dr. Thompson also serves as senior executive coach. She is a career educator with a distinguished history of leadership in higher education. She has been president and CEO of Coppin State University, provost and vice president for academic affairs at the State University of New York (SUNY) at Oneonta, and vice president for research and sponsored program at Tennessee State University, among other roles.

Dr. Patterson joined Academic Search in 2018, after over 35 years in multiple leadership positions within education, including serving as a vice president of academic affairs, chief student affairs officer, and dean of arts and sciences. Dr. Patterson also brings unique experience and expertise in educational technology, having served as a vice-president for two K12 educational technology companies, and as a senior vice president for a data analytics firm.

Ms. Rosenberg has assisted in searches for presidents, vice presidents, deans, and others at many types of higher education institutions and organizations—across the U.S. and internationally—since joining Academic Search in 2016. Previously, Ms. Rosenberg spent 14 years at the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers (AACRAO) in various roles, including director of research and associate director for consulting services.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media