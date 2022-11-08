ON Partners Recruits CFO for ClearStar

November 8, 2022 – Joe Olson and Aaron Clark of ON Partners assisted in the recruitment of Dave Morgan as the new CFO of ClearStar Inc., a provider of human capital integrity technology-based services in background and medical screening. “Dave has a proven track record of leading change at scale in technology and service organizations innovating in their fields,” said Chad Parodi, ClearStar’s CEO. “As we scale our operations and continue our journey of rapid growth, his experience and expertise will be invaluable. We are delighted to have Dave join the team.”

Mr. Morgan brings more than 30 years of diverse finance experience to ClearStar. He has a demonstrated track record of building high-performing finance teams as well as driving growth in revenues, earnings, and cash generation while improving business controls and efficiencies. Most recently, Mr. Morgan served as CFO of Cendyn, a global leader in SaaS technology for the hospitality industry. Prior to that, his career spans three decades of financial leadership roles in publicly-held and private-equity owned companies such as Influence Health (acquired by Healthgrades), Allscripts (including acquired entity Eclipsys), and Worldspan (before and after acquisition by Travelport). He formerly worked as a consultant and portfolio company interim CFO for Vista Equity Partners. Mr. Morgan is a nine-time CFO working across the consulting, telecommunications, software, and SaaS technology industries and has led successful exits at three companies.

In his new position, Mr. Morgan will oversee all aspects of ClearStar’s financial operations and reporting, cash management, forecasting, and controls. In addition, he will assume responsibility for systems integrations, operational planning, and profit improvement initiatives. “I am thrilled to join the ClearStar team during this exciting time,” said Mr. Morgan. “The organization is faced with a huge opportunity in the pre-employment screening space and I look forward to partnering with the senior leadership team and our private equity owners to drive process excellence and further accelerate financial performance.”

ClearStar provides employment intelligence directly to employers and via channel partners/consumer reporting agencies to support better recruitment and other employee-related decisions by increasing information quality, reliability, and visibility. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

Leading Search Consultants

With a primary focus on technology, consumer, industrial, and the life science sectors, ON Partners recruits C-level and board talent for public and private companies, as well as venture capital and private equity firms. Founded in 2006, the firm’s consultants work from offices in Atlanta; Boston; Chicago; Cleveland; Dallas; Menlo Park, CA; Minneapolis. MN; San Francisco; and New York. ON Partners was named one of the fastest growing search firms this year by Hunt Scanlon Media. The firm is now ranked as one of the 20 largest search firms in the nation.

Related: ON Partners Recruits CFO for Bushel

Mr. Olsen has over 10 years of executive search experience. The functions he serves include CFO, CIO, and their direct reports. Among his recent assignments, Mr. Olsen placed the CFO for Advance Auto Parts and chief accounting officer for Nvidia. He focuses on the consumer products and services, retail, and technology sectors.

Financial Services is Booming, CFO Role Continues to Evolve

Despite economic uncertainty and the challenges of finding top talent, the financial sector continues to change and grow. Interviewed by Hunt Scanlon Media, search leaders who specialize in the sector offer their insights on the path forward, the CFO’s responsibilities, and more.

Mr. Clark focuses on executive level sales and go to market searches. He serves VC-backed growth companies, private equity firms, and large, global organizations. Mr. Clark specializes on industries such as enterprise software, tech-enabled business services, SaaS, internet, and information services.

Recent Search

ON Partners has helped to place semiconductor industry veteran Mahesh Karanth as the new CFO of Achronix Semiconductor Corp., a leader in high-performance FPGAs and eFPGA IP. He will take over for Howard Brodsky, who is retiring after 16 years at Achronix. The assignment was spearheaded by Brad Westveld, the search firm’s co-founder and partner. “Mahesh is a proven operational executive with an impressive track record of delivering strong results across multiple financial disciplines and industries,” said Robert Blake, president and CEO of Achronix. “Mahesh’s success and financial expertise as a chief financial officer, especially at the critical IPO stage, combined with his outstanding leadership qualities are invaluable additions to the Achronix team as we position the company for our next phase of growth.”

Related: ON Partners Assists Papa John’s with CFO Search

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media