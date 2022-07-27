ZRG Partners Recruits Chief Digital and Information Officer for Enovis

July 27, 2022 – ZRG Partners, a leading search firm backed by private equity firm RFE Investment Partners, recently assisted in placing Ariane Schiereck as the chief digital and information officer at Enovis, a Fortune 500 medtech company. Lisa Hooker, ZRG’s managing director and technology practice leader, led the assignment along with Kevin Anderson, managing director, and Lambert Rugani, managing director and leader in its global technology officers practice. Ms. Schiereck has over 25 years of senior IT executive experience leading technology strategy, innovation, development, delivery, infrastructure, operations, and cybersecurity across medical device, pharmaceutical, aerospace/defense, consumer packaged goods, and energy/utilities industries. She is described as a strategic, forward-thinking digital change agent with the ability to transform IT into a growth engine and has a proven track record of leveraging data, analytics, and technology as a competitive advantage to drive top and bottom line growth.

Prior to joining Enovis, Ms. Schiereck was chief information officer at Ortho Clinical Diagnostics where she led the global IT organization and built the future global footprint to enable seamless digital customer and employee experiences through new digital ecosystems of products, services, and solutions. Prior to that, she was the CIO at Brighton Cromwell, a leader in the defense industry in engineering and delivering parts for U.S. weapon systems. She led the company’s digital transformation agenda and positioned Brighton Cromwell as a true, data-driven company driving revenue and profit growth. Prior to Brighton Cromwell, Ms. Schiereck served as SVP IT, CIO for the commercial division at inVentiv Health where she modernized legacy applications and infrastructure with cloud-based solutions, delivering new and streamlined sales and customer facing capabilities while decreasing business risk. Prior to inVentiv, she was deputy CIO at Warner Chilcott, a $4 billion global specialty pharmaceutical company. In earlier roles, Ms. Schiereck was vice president, enterprise applications at Covance, managing director of enabling technologies at PSEG, and held divisional CIO roles at Novartis and Pfizer/Pharmacia.

Related: ZRG Recruits CEO of the San Diego Blood Bank

In her role with Enovis, Ms. Schiereck is responsible for leading the global IT organization and defining the information technology and digital strategy to drive growth, value creation, and seamless digital experiences for its customers, patients, and associates worldwide.

Located in Wilmington, DE, Enovis is a medical technology company focused on developing clinically differentiated solutions that generate measurably better patient outcomes and transform workflows.

Proven Search Consultants

ZRG, founded in 1999, is a mid-sized global executive search firm and one of the fastest growing in the search industry. It provides a full suite of executive, middle management, and customized search solutions through its offices in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The firm finds leaders across a broad spectrum of business markets, including aerospace, consumer, education, healthcare services and solutions, industrial, life sciences, non-profit, private equity and venture capital, and technology.

Ms. Hooker is located in the Austin, TX office of ZRG Partners and is a member of the technology and board practices. She is also an active member of the firm’s private equity practice and the diversity, equity, and inclusion practice. She brings a career spanning more than 20 years of executive search consulting and has delivered board and leadership projects for Fortune 500, mid-cap, and SMEs as well as private equity, pre-IPO and venture-backed clients in the technology sector. Ms. Hooker serves as an advisor to the C-suite and boards of directors on topics including CEO succession, board efficiency, director onboarding, and leadership assessment and development.

Mr. Anderson, a managing director in ZRG’s Dallas office, is a member of the global technology practice. His focus is in the communications, software and hardware industries within private equity portfolio companies. Mr. Anderson specializes in board-driven executive searches, including board directors, CEOs, CFOs, and other C-suite executives, as well as private equity investment professionals and operating partners. While his search experience spans a range of technology sectors, Mr. Anderson’s core expertise is in communications, hardware, and software. He has over 25 years of experience in senior-level executive search.

Mr. Rugani joined ZRG Partners in 2019 as a managing director and leader of the technology officer practice. He brings over 25 years of business consulting and executive search experience to his clients. Mr. Rugani has worked across industry, conducting searches for chief information officers, chief technology officers, chief information security officers, and their direct reports as well as senior executive searches for technology companies.

Related: ZRG Partners Recruits Advisory Board Member for QIAGEN

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media