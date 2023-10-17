ZRG Partners Recruits CFO for Traditional Medicinals, Inc. 

October 17, 2023 – ZRG Partners, a leading search firm backed by private equity firm RFE Investment Partners, recently assisted in the recruitment of Scott Bowman as the new CFO of Traditional Medicinals, Inc. Dave Pearce and Richard Dowd led the assignment. Experienced strategic and financial manager with expertise in analyzing businesses, developing strategic and financial goals, communicating with senior management, directors, and staff, and hiring, supervising, and training at all levels. Mr. Bowman most recently served as CFO of Terviva, a food and agriculture company that delivers plant-based food ingredients from the pongamia tree.

Prior to that, he was CFO of Phylos Bioscience. Mr. Bowman also formerly served as CFO of Organically Grown Company and Nature Bake/Dave’s Killer Bread. Earlier in career, he served in various senior positions with Westminster Securities Corporation, FTRANS Corp., Wachovia Securities, and Ernst and Young.

Established in 1974, Traditional Medicinals is an independent botanical herbal wellness company that embraces sustainability, ingredient purity, and social and environmental activism. A Certified B Corporation and California Certified Green Business, they are a leading seller of wellness tea in the U.S. Traditional Medicinals offers over 57 varieties of medicinal herbal teas and products created by herbalists and tested for quality by botanical experts. The company’s products are distributed nationally across 70,000 retail outlets in North America in all channels, from drug, health and natural food stores to major grocery chains, mass market retailers, and online retailers

Global Search Firm

ZRG, founded in 1999, is a mid-sized global executive search firm and one of the fastest growing in the search industry. It provides a full suite of executive, middle management, and customized search solutions through its offices in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The firm finds leaders across a broad spectrum of business markets, including aerospace, consumer, education, healthcare services, and solutions, industrial, life sciences, non-profit, private equity and venture capital, and technology. ZRG is based in Rochelle Park, NJ.

Mr. Dowd is managing director and global financial officers practice leader. He has earned a reputation across more than 20 years of his search career as one of the industry’s most effective recruiters, said ZRG. He manages senior-level searches for financial executives on behalf of some of the premier blue-chip companies and emerging firms in the U.S. In addition to managing traditional searches, he consults regularly on trends in employment and human resources.

With 25 years of professional experience, Mr. Pearce brings a digital and manufacturing focus to the consumer practice at ZRG. He has placed CMO, VP marketing, VP digital, director digital, director analytics, and VP trade strategy roles within B2B and B2B2C organizations that include the likes of General Mills, Caseys General Stores, Cirrus Aircraft, Buffalo Wild Wings, Cargill, and Land O’Lakes.

Recruiting CFOs

Chief financial officers continue to be in high demand. Finding them is keeping many of the nation’s top recruitment operations busier than ever. In recent months, search firms of all varieties have placed CFOs at various companies. And there is no let-up in sight.

The CFO is responsible for the single source of financial truth – from the collection, analysis, and reporting of financial data to strategic and financial planning to risk assessment, management, and mitigation, according to ZRG. “Although the general responsibilities are the same across different industries, there are nuances within certain sectors that are beneficial to stay within,” the firm said. “Of course, certain industries see a lot of flip-flops, for example, regulation-driven financial services and healthcare have a lot in common.”

ZRG categorizes CFOs based on skillsets, industries, core competencies, and personalities. The firm uses that data in its Z Score process to ensure it fits “the right candidate in the right role at the right location.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; and Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media