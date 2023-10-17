TalentoHCM Assists Lancer Skincare with CEO Search

October 17, 2023 – Jill De Forest, managing director of TalentoHCM, Los Angeles, has assisted Marc Kravets as the new CEO of Lancer Skincare in Beverly Hills. “I was pleased that Jill De Forest at Talento, introduced this CEO role at Lancer Skincare to me,” said Mr. Kravets. “Jill and I have worked together over the past 10 years, at De Forest Search and Talento, and she has been a consummate professional and amazing partner. I am thrilled to join the team at Lancer Skincare. Over the past 10 years, Dr. Lancer has built an incredible company that is beloved by so many. This is an amazing opportunity for me to strengthen that foundation and help to craft the brand’s future direction and growth trajectory.”

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Marc into the Lancer Skincare family,” said Harold Lancer, founder of Lancer Skincare. “As a true industry force, Marc has a proven track record of scaling DTC brands, making him the ideal leader as we embark on a new chapter of growth and innovation.”

With a track record of turning challenges into opportunities, Mr. Kravets specializes in launching, scaling, and optimizing CPG and B2B brands in the beauty and wellness space. He previously served in leadership roles at The Proactiv Company (general manager), Murad (executive vice president), and Havas Edge (senior vice president of marketing).

At Lancer, Mr. Kravets will spearhead expanding the company’s digital footprint, managing financial health, maximizing sales channels and fostering an inclusive culture of innovation and excellence. He will oversee the company’s strategic vision, financial stewardship and robust e-commerce expansion efforts.

Lancer Skincare is a prestige beauty brand located on Rodeo Drive. The company develops and markets high-performance skincare solutions based on The Lancer Method, a revolutionary anti-aging protocol developed by Dr. Lancer.

Ms. De Forest has a 30 year recruitment track-record placing Lifestyle Consumer Products executives. She founded De Forest Search over 25 years ago. Under her leadership, the firm grew into a nationally recognized recruitment firm and has been successful placing thousands of mid-management through senior executive roles in almost every major city in the U.S. The firm served a variety of industries including lifestyle consumer products and experiences, web and app-based SaaS direct to consumer products and services, and industrial manufacturing.

Recently Acquired

Last year, TalentoHCM has acquired De Forest Search. Together, the combined organizations offer a broader human capital services menu and are projected to grow to $1 billion in revenue by 2030. Hunt Scanlon Ventures, based in Greenwich, Conn., facilitated the introduction and transaction between both organizations. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are thrilled to bring the deep industry and functional expertise of the Los Angeles team into the TalentoHCM platform to continue to obsess over delivering innovative customer experiences,” said Juan Gaitan, CEO of TalentoHCM. “Today’s customers need more from their partners. Our combined executive, management, and professional recruiting offerings as well as contingent workforce solutions bring tremendous capabilities to today’s HR and business leaders.”

“When I met Juan and the Talento team, I knew that their leadership and track-record of scaling and unlocking value would benefit our customers and employees for years-to-come,” said Ms. De Forest.

TalentoHCM is a strategic 360° human capital partner, with customer-obsessed advisors who have customer relationships throughout high growth, middle market, and enterprise companies. Founded in 2017, TalentoHCM has supported businesses who are merging, growing, divesting, or retooling their approach. TalentoHCM creates custom, individualized customer experiences based on specific needs.

