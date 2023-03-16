ZRG Partners Places COO for Orlando Utilities Commission in Florida

March 16, 2023 – ZRG Partners, a leading search firm backed by private equity firm RFE Investment Partners, recently helped recruit Attila Miszti as the new chief operating officer for the Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC) in Florida. Managing director Leslie Sharp led the assignment for the search firm. Mr. Miszti, who joined OUC in January, is a former executive with the Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD). He will transition into his new role while working with his predecessor, Jan Aspuru, who retires on April 5. “We’re proud to congratulate Attila Miszti on his role as chief operating officer at Orlando Utilities Commission,” said ZRG in an online post. “Best wishes for future success!”

As COO, Mr. Miszti will be responsible for managing OUC’s electric, water, chilled water, energy services, and lighting operations. He will oversee management of the utility’s operations-specific plans with an emphasis on safety, reliability, and operational excellence. Additionally, he will help guide operations through the exploration of new and innovative ideas, combining assets, technologies, and ingenuity with an eye toward supporting the region’s economic growth and quality of life.

“We are excited to add someone of Attila’s caliber to our executive leadership team,” said Clint Bullock, OUC general manager and CEO. “He rose to the top of our national COO candidate search because of his extensive management and strategic leadership experience, and he shares our vision of being an innovative solutions provider and the partner of choice.”

Strong Experience

Mr. Miszti spent 10 years in senior management at SMUD, the sixth largest municipal utility in the U.S. There he held positions responsible for providing strategic leadership and tactical oversight for transmission and distribution design engineering, and managerial duties over construction, maintenance, storm restoration, vegetation management, wildfire risk reduction, procurement, warehouse, vehicle fleet, real estate activity, and environmental permitting. Additionally, he was integral to the development and implementation of SMUD’s innovative electric vehicle strategy and zero carbon emissions goals, initiatives that align with OUC’s 2050 net zero CO2 emissions strategy.

“I’m honored that OUC has given me this opportunity and look forward to helping it meet its goals and provide services that meet the growing needs of Central Florida,” said Mr. Miszti. “OUC is well-positioned to lead in the new era utilities are entering.”

Mr. Miszti earned an MBA from California State University of Sacramento. He also holds a bachelor’s degree in applied economics from the University of San Francisco and an associate’s degree in Microsoft systems engineering from Campus (formerly MTI College), and holds several professional certifications. He also serves as an advisory council member for California State University of Sacramento’s College of Business.

The Orlando Utilities Commission is a municipally-owned public utility providing electric and water services to the citizens of Orlando, St. Cloud, and unincorporated Orange and Osceola counties in Florida. Established in 1923 by a special act of the Florida Legislature, OUC is the second largest municipal utility in Florida and 14th largest municipal in the country. OUC provides electric, water, chilled water, and/or lighting services to 400,000 accounts. The company is governed by a five-member commission (including the mayor of Orlando), which is responsible for all operating policies.

Veteran Recruiters

ZRG, founded in 1999, is a progressive mid-sized global executive search firm and one of the fastest growing in the search industry. It provides a full suite of executive, middle-management, and customized search solutions through its offices in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The firm finds leaders across a broad spectrum of business markets, including aerospace, consumer, education, healthcare services and solutions, industrial, life sciences, non-profit, private equity and venture capital, and technology.

Based in Houston, TX, Ms. Sharp joined ZRG Partners in 2016, after serving six years as utility practice leader for Preng & Associates. She began her search career in 2000 with Spencer Stuart, later joining Korn Ferry’s industrial practice. Before entering the executive search profession, Ms. Sharp worked in various capacities within energy-focused corporations and consulting firms. Her areas of expertise are board services and industrial.

