ZRG Partners Appoints Leader of EMEA Human Capital Practice

May 19, 2023 – ZRG Partners has expanded with the addition of Malcolm Kemp as managing director and leader of the human capital practice. In his new role, he is accountable for profitability, client engagement, and overall growth of the firm’s EMEA human capital practice. “Malcolm is a demonstrated leader of people and talent and was the top biller of his previous firm in 2021 and 2022,” said Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG. “We look forward to the growth of our EMEA Human Capital Practice with him at the helm.” ZRG explains that Mr. Kemp is a thought leader in the human capital function and a regular contributor and speaker at talent forums. He previously built the global human capital practice for Renaissance Leadership, a boutique search firm. Additionally, he led HR and talent for Betfair and Klarna, two recognized technology unicorns. In addition, Mr. Kemp was CHRO of MotorK.

“Being part of a growth story with the breadth of industry and practice coverage in EMEA is a unique opportunity,” said Mr. Malcolm. “I love to collaborate with my colleagues, and the ZRG platform provides ample opportunity for partnership.”

ZRG, founded in 1999, is a progressive mid-sized global executive search firm. With the financial backing of private equity investor RFE Investment Partners, ZRG is among the fastest growing firms in the search industry. It provides a full suite of executive, middle-management, and customized search solutions through its offices in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The firm finds leaders across a broad spectrum of business markets, including aerospace, consumer, education, healthcare services and solutions, industrial, life sciences, non-profit, private equity and venture capital, and technology.

Last December, ZRG secured a new secondary equity investment from a consortium of new and existing institutional investors led by Timber Bay Partners. “We see tremendous opportunity to acquire great businesses in the recruiting and talent advisory areas that will augment our organic growth across all of our business lines,” said Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG. “The new equity capital and expanded credit facility provide ample dry powder for our organic and acquisition growth plans, Additionally, we will continue to invest in our disruptive Zi technology platform and grow our interim and consulting businesses in tandem with our core executive recruiting deliverables.”

This new capital will accelerate ZRG’s acquisition and hiring efforts as the company continues to build-out a full suite of offerings to help clients solve people problems.

ZRG Partners Names New Practice Group Leaders

ZRG has appointed three new practice group leaders in their executive search business. Samantha Foster, Davonne Helmer, and Richard Dowd have been tapped to step up to leadership roles in their major practice groups. Ms. Foster joins James Aslaksen in leading the firm’s industrial practice. Ms. Foster also leads the U.S. aerospace and defense practice. Ms. Helmer joins Wendy Murphy at the head of the human resources officers practice. Mr. Dowd joins Bruce Robertson in leading the financial officers practice.

The new equity round included increased support from existing investors as well as a number of new institutions. RFE will manage the new equity consortium and will maintain a control equity position.

Future Growth

Concurrent with the new equity investment in the company, ZRG also announced the closing of a new and expanded senior credit facility led by Truist Bank. Proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt and provide additional capital for future growth.

“ZRG has an exceptional track record of supporting and growing acquired companies that have all thrived under ZRG’s resources and unique culture,” said Michael Rubel, managing director at RFE. “This new capital accelerates our strategy of partnering with great new human capital people and brands.”

Atlantic-Pacific Capital served as exclusive global financial advisor and placement agent. Truist Bank served as the sole lead arranger for the new credit facility. Specific financial terms were not disclosed.

