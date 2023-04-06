ZRG Partners Names 3 New Practice Group Leaders

April 6, 2023 – ZRG, a global talent advisory firm and portfolio company of a global talent advisory firm and portfolio company of RFE Investment Partners, has appointed three new practice group leaders in their executive search business. Samantha Foster, Davonne Helmer, and Richard Dowd have been tapped to step up to leadership roles in their major practice groups.

Samantha Foster joins James Aslaksen in leading the firm’s industrial practice. Ms. Foster also leads the U.S. aerospace and defense practice. With over 20 years in aerospace and defense, she undertakes senior assignments covering a wide variety of functional roles, including C-suite, legal, operations, engineering, sales and marketing, finance, general management, supply chain and human resources. She specializes in military and commercial aerospace including avionics design and manufacturing, composites manufacturing, landing gear systems, castings and forgings, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul. Her experience also includes assignments in general manufacturing and engineering in several other industrial sectors.

Davonne Helmer joins Wendy Murphy at the head of the human resources officers practice. She brings over two decades of search experience in HR roles both at ZRG and other firms. Ms. Helmer has worked with companies ranging from local organizations to Fortune 500 concerns. She has experience working in a variety of sectors, including entertainment, food and beverage, industrial, retail and luxury, energy, technology, and financial services.

Richard Dowd joins Bruce Robertson in leading the financial officers practice. Mr. Dowd has earned a reputation across more than 20 years of his search career as one of the industry’s most effective recruiters, said ZRG. He manages senior-level searches for financial executives on behalf of some of the premier blue-chip companies and emerging firms in the U.S. In addition to managing traditional searches, he consults regularly on trends in employment and human resources. Mr. Dowd has received coverage from the Wall Street Journal, CFO Magazine, and Executive Recruiter News.

A Fast Growing Firm

ZRG, founded in 1999, is a mid-sized global executive search firm and one of the fastest growing in the search industry. It provides a full suite of executive, middle management, and customized search solutions through its offices in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The firm finds leaders across a broad spectrum of business markets, including aerospace, consumer, education, healthcare services, and solutions, industrial, life sciences, non-profit, private equity and venture capital, and technology. ZRG is based in Rochelle Park, NJ.

Last December, ZRG secured a new secondary equity investment from a consortium of new and existing institutional investors led by Timber Bay Partners. “We see tremendous opportunity to acquire great businesses in the recruiting and talent advisory areas that will augment our organic growth across all of our business lines,” said Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG. “The new equity capital and expanded credit facility provide ample dry powder for our organic and acquisition growth plans, Additionally, we will continue to invest in our disruptive Zi technology platform and grow our interim and consulting businesses in tandem with our core executive recruiting deliverables.”

This new capital will accelerate ZRG’s acquisition and hiring efforts as the company continues to build-out a full suite of offerings to help clients solve people problems.

Related: ZRG Names Chief Revenue Officer

The new equity round included increased support from existing investors as well as a number of new institutions. RFE will manage the new equity consortium and will maintain a control equity position.

Future Growth

Concurrent with the new equity investment in the company, ZRG also announced the closing of a new and expanded senior credit facility led by Truist Bank. Proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt and provide additional capital for future growth.

ZRG Partners Acquires SEBA International

ZRG Partners has acquired SEBA International, a retained executive search firm focused on finance, risk, marketing, and revenue roles. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. “We are excited to welcome SEBA to the ZRG family,” said Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG. “Their client-focused method is a perfect fit with our own. We think that they will add incredible value for our clients worldwide.” SEBA has specialized in growth-oriented roles for over 20 years. Their focus on role rather than industry has helped that recruit diverse talent. The firm serves clients ranging from growing start-ups to top-tier global institutions. SEBA has offices in New York, London, and San Francisco.

“ZRG has an exceptional track record of supporting and growing acquired companies that have all thrived under ZRG’s resources and unique culture,” said Michael Rubel, managing director at RFE. “This new capital accelerates our strategy of partnering with great new human capital people and brands.”

Atlantic-Pacific Capital served as exclusive global financial advisor and placement agent. Truist Bank served as the sole lead arranger for the new credit facility. Specific financial terms were not disclosed.

Related: ZRG Appoints Global Head of Financial Services

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media